Filipinas get tough draw, join Australia, Korea in Asian Cup group

The Filipinas celebrate after punching their ticket to the Asian Cup.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s football team will have its hands full in next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it drew two powerhouses – host Australia and South Korea – as early rivals.

Not getting the luck of the draw, the Filipinas found themselves bunched in Group A with the World No. 15 Matildas and 2022 runner-up and No. 21 Taegeuk Ladies in Tuesday’s proceeding in Sydney with No. 68 Iran completing the cast.

The draw results have made the Filipinas’ road to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup rougher.

Under the format, the Top 2 teams from each of the three groups will advance to the quarterfinal round to be joined by the two best third placers across the three brackets.

The four semifinalists will earn outright tickets to the World Cup while quarterfinal losers will move to the play-in round to dispute the two remaining WC seats up for grabs in the Continental showcase.

Meanwhile, defending champion China leads Group B with North Korea, debuting Bangladesh and Uzbekistan as opponents.

Japan, which defeated the Philippines for the bronze in 2022, topbills Group C against India, Chinese-Taipei and Vietnam.