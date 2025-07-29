^

Sports

Larga Pilipinas delayed due to typhoon-battered roads

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 2:14pm
Larga Pilipinas delayed due to typhoon-battered roads
Biking stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — The return of Larga Pilipinas will be delayed for a few months after race organizers rescheduled the six-stage cycling event to late this year due to damaged roads in the mountains of Benguet caused by inclement weather.

“Unfortunately, Northern Luzon was heavily battered, roads were damaged and some of our terminals were isolated,” said Larga race operations executive Snow Badua during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum in Manila.

Badua had already coordinated with the eight participating teams, the PhilCycling headed by its president and Philippine Olympic chief Abraham Tolentino, as well as the local government units considered. 

He said they have tentatively reset the race in November.

“It was only decided last night (Monday) after Baguio called us that Kennon Road is closed and Marcos Highway is one-way traffic,” he said.

CYCLING

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos orders PSC to open track ovals to public
play

Marcos orders PSC to open track ovals to public

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Filipinos can now run and jog for free in all track ovals under the care of the Philippine Sports Commission.
Sports
fbtw
'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

1 day ago
After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana uncertain for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

Oftana uncertain for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The inclusion of sharpshooter Calvin Oftana in Gilas Pilipinas will be a huge question mark, head coach Tim Cone said, with...
Sports
fbtw
Blow By Blow&rsquo; back in business

Blow By Blow’ back in business

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
After a four-month hiatus, the boxing show “Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow” returned with a nine-fight card...
Sports
fbtw
Knights claim inaugural NCAA Mobile Legends crown

Knights claim inaugural NCAA Mobile Legends crown

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights etched their name in history as the first-ever NCAA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Caloocan, Pangasinan, Davao book wins

MPBL: Caloocan, Pangasinan, Davao book wins

4 hours ago
Caloocan and Pangasinan notched contrasting wins on Monday to rev up their drive in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Cu tops Eastern Youth Championship blitz chess

Cu tops Eastern Youth Championship blitz chess

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Filipino teenage chess sensation Ivan Travis Cu is slowly but surely realizing his Grandmaster potential.
Sports
fbtw
Osaka to work with Wiktorowski on trial after Mouratoglou split

Osaka to work with Wiktorowski on trial after Mouratoglou split

6 hours ago
Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, will work with Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial...
Sports
fbtw
Edoc out to seal berth in JPGT finale

Edoc out to seal berth in JPGT finale

14 hours ago
Zoji Edoc sets his sights on a victory as the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series resumes today with the Riviera JPGT Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with