Larga Pilipinas delayed due to typhoon-battered roads

MANILA, Philippines — The return of Larga Pilipinas will be delayed for a few months after race organizers rescheduled the six-stage cycling event to late this year due to damaged roads in the mountains of Benguet caused by inclement weather.

“Unfortunately, Northern Luzon was heavily battered, roads were damaged and some of our terminals were isolated,” said Larga race operations executive Snow Badua during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum in Manila.

Badua had already coordinated with the eight participating teams, the PhilCycling headed by its president and Philippine Olympic chief Abraham Tolentino, as well as the local government units considered.

He said they have tentatively reset the race in November.

“It was only decided last night (Monday) after Baguio called us that Kennon Road is closed and Marcos Highway is one-way traffic,” he said.