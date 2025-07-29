Online gambling industryâ€™s role in supporting Philippine sports underscored amid calls over total ban

Online gambling industry’s role in supporting Philippine sports underscored amid calls over total ban

MANILA, Philippines — As the online gaming industry faces heavy criticism over calls for a total ban, compliant operators have joined the voices defending the push for strictest regulation.

Industry stakeholders have highlighted the sector’s role in helping funds for government social programs and support for national sports development, particularly in sponsoring Filipino athletes’ participation in international competitions.

Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines and manager of Yulo, emphasized the importance of corporate sponsorships in sustaining elite sports programs.

She mentioned compliant companies like DigiPlus and Interactive Corp. have contributed significantly to the training and development of athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Yulo.

“Without sponsors, including those from the online gaming sector, we would not have the necessary resources for training, travel, and competition,” Carrion stated. “Their support plays a key role in allowing our athletes to represent the country on the world stage,” Carrion said.

The gaming sector, despite being under increased scrutiny from legislators and other sectors calling for stricter regulation or prohibition, has maintained consistent financial backing for various national sports campaigns.

In fact, ahletes such as Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, PBA star Scottie Thompson and Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo have received support funded in part by gaming-related revenues.

These contributions have reportedly covered costs related to coaching, nutrition, overseas training, and international competition.

Following his Olympic victory in August 2024, Yulo had acknowledged the support of private sector partners.

Carrion, who also serves as Chair of the Philippine Retirement Authority and holds positions in international gymnastics organizations, pointed out that funding from the gaming industry addresses shortfalls in public sports financing.

“This industry contributes billions through corporate social responsibility programs. A portion of that directly supports sports, where government budgets often fall short,” she added.

In addition to aiding elite athletes, gaming revenues have reportedly supported national tournaments, grassroots leagues, and other developmental programs aimed at identifying and nurturing future talent.

With the national team preparing for upcoming international competitions, Carrion and other sports officials have called for a more balanced approach to discussions on online gaming regulation.

“Regulations can be improved where necessary, but it is also important to recognize the positive contributions made by legal, compliant operators,” Carrion said.