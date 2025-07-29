Alex Eala eyed to banner Philippine tennis in SEA Games

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — For a national sports association that is still picking up the pieces less than a year after its reinstatement from suspension, the Philippine Tennis Association is accepting everything that could serve as a shot in the arm to its battered program.

And that is why it wants its best player to spearhead its national team wading into battle in this December’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand — Alex Eala.

“We’re hoping she could play for the Philippines. Let’s all pray she does,” said Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Mendoza said everything would depend on the World No. 65 Eala’s schedule.

“She’s just trying to fit it to her schedule but she seems very excited so we really hope she could fit it all in,” said Mendoza.

If Eala ends up playing, she will have a shot at her first gold in the SEA Games after copping three bronzes in the 2021 Hanoi edition.

Meanwhile, the country is preparing for Group III in the Davis Cup with hopes of winning there and securing a return to Group II where the country was once a regular.

“It’s a slow climb, we’re hoping to climb back to Group II,” said Mendoza, who was accompanied by Davis Cupper Jed Olivarez.