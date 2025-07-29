^

Ardina eyes strong rebound as Epson Tour heads to Indiana

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 11:13am
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Dow Championship 2025 at the Midland Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina hopes to ride the momentum of a fiery final-round finish at the Greater Toledo Classic as she eyes a long-awaited return to the winner’s circle in the Four Winds Invitational, which gets under way Friday (Saturday Manila time) at the South Bend Country Club in South Bend, Indiana.

Ardina delivered a brilliant closing effort in Ohio, stringing together five birdies to shoot a flawless 66 at the par-71 Highland Meadows Golf Club. That bogey-free round catapulted her from deep down the leaderboard to a share of 18th in the 54-hole event — an encouraging performance that signaled a potential turning point in a season that has so far fallen short of expectations.

Though she fell short of a Top 10 finish, the Filipina Olympian's surge on the final day provided a much-needed confidence boost heading into the crucial second half of the Epson Tour season, the LPGA’s developmental circuit.

After narrowly making the cut with earlier rounds of 72 and 70, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker displayed a renewed sharpness and focus in the final round. She hit all but one fairway and needed just 22 putts to complete her round — by far her most efficient performance in recent months.

Now, Ardina hopes to carry that form into the Four Winds Invitational, where she’ll look to break a title drought dating back to her triumph at the 2022 Copper Rock Championship. Since then, she has struggled to regain the form that once made her a formidable presence on both the Epson and LPGA Tours.

While Ardina opened her 2024 Epson Tour campaign on a high note with a tied-for-third finish at the IOA Championship last April, inconsistency has hampered her progress. She missed the cut in three of her next six events and managed just one Top 20 finish — a tied for 11th place, also at Copper Rock.

Still, her recent showing suggests a possible resurgence. A proven competitor when in rhythm, Ardina is keen on rediscovering the winning touch as she aims to strengthen her bid for a return to the LPGA Tour.

Also looking to bounce back this week is fellow ICTSI campaigner Pauline del Rosario, who is eager to snap a string of missed cuts in her last four Epson Tour events. The former Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner is searching for the form that earned her a win on the Women’s All Pro Tour and several solid showings in her early pro years.

Joining the Filipina bets in Indiana are Filipino-American Clariss Guce and Samantha Bruce. Guce, a two-time Epson Tour winner, remains a dangerous player when dialed in, while Bruce, who won the kickoff leg of the 2025 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in her pro debut, is continuing to test her mettle on the international stage.

But the Four Winds Invitational promises to be a tough test, with a stacked field led by rising amateur Mia Hammond, fresh off her stunning victory in Ohio. Also in the hunt are Gina Kim, Briana Chacon, Melanie Green, Laetitia Beck and Riley Smith — the current top five contenders in the Race for the (LPGA) Card standings.

For Ardina, however, the focus is internal — building on momentum, sharpening her competitive edge, and silencing doubts with a performance worthy of a return to champion status.

