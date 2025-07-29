^

MPBL: Caloocan, Pangasinan, Davao book wins

Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 10:02am
MPBL: Caloocan, Pangasinan, Davao book wins
Paul Casin in action for the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan and Pangasinan notched contrasting wins on Monday to rev up their drive in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo banked on Jeff Manday and homegrown Paul Hendrix Casin to stun the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, 72-68, while the Pangasinan Heatwaves torched the Sarangani Grippers, 81-55, to boost their playoff chances in the two-division, 30-team tournament.

Caloocan, with Manday bunching 10 points in the last 2:41, and Casin adding seven points in the fourth quarter, improved to 14-7, right behind Pangasinan's 13-6 slate in the round-robin elimination phase.

The Heatwaves are at fifth spot in the North Division behind pacesetters Abra and San Juan, both with 19-1 cards, Nueva Ecija (18-1) and reigning back-to-back titlist Pampanga (15-5).

Caloocan is No.6, pacing Pasay (13-8) and Ilagan Isabela (11-9).

Batangas last led at 59-58 following CJ Isit's split free throws, but Casin scored inside, Ronnie Matias added a charity, before Manday took over and pushed Caloocan ahead, 67-59.

Dawn Ochea's four straight points and Philip Paniamogan's triple towed Batangas within 66-68, but Manday canned two free throws to seal the outcome with 8.1 seconds left.

Casin posted 25 points, six rebounds and two assists to clinch Best Player honors over Manday, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists; and Matias with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Batangas fell to 12-8 despite Levi Hernandez's 28 points and three rebounds; and Jeckster Apinan's nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Vic Manuel led Pangasinan with 22 points and three rebounds; Michael DiGregorio with 13 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds; and Jorey Napoles with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Sarangani slid to 8-13 as only Jeff Viernes struck back with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Davao Occidental Tigers pounded the Imus Braderhood throughout en route to an 88-65 victory in the opener.

Powered by Wowie Escosio and Keith Agovida, the Tigers led as far as 87-57 in climbing to 8-11.

The 6-foot-4 Escosio posted 22 points and 11 rebounds to capture best player honors over Agovida, who tallied 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, as the Tigers snapped a three-game slide and moved past the Braderhood, who tumbled to 8-13.

Joseph Terso also shone for Davao with seven points, a game-high 10 assists, five rebounds and 3 steals.

The Imus gunners misfired, none breaking twin digits, with Kint Ariar and Jayvee Dela Cruz contributing nine points each.

The Tigers ruled the boards, 55-38, and converted this to a decisive 66-30 edge in points in the paint.

The MPBL visits the FilOil EcoOi Centre on Tuesday with games pitting Bacolod against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija against Bataan at 6 p.m., and Pampanga against Basilan at 8 p.m.

MPBL

PAUL CASIN
