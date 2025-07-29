Cu tops Eastern Youth Championship blitz chess

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teenage chess sensation Ivan Travis Cu is slowly but surely realizing his Grandmaster potential.

The 16-year-old FIDE Master gave a glimpse of it by dominating the blitz section in the premier Under-18 event of the 9th Eastern Youth Championships in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China Monday.

The 11th grader from Xavier finished unbeaten with 8.5 points out of the possible nine on eight victories, including a final-round triumph over Mongolian Chuluuntuul Erkhembayar, and a draw.

It was an impressive effort for a player whose biggest feat so far came in last year’s International Master Closed tilt in Hanoi, Vietnam where he came a last-round win short of the title and eventually ended up second.

It also came a day after he fell short of a podium finish and wound up fourth in the standard event that was topped by countryman FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca.

On this one, Arca finished tied for No. 2 with Chinese Chen Kailin with seven points each but lost on tiebreaks and settled for the bronze.