Maroons cage Bulldogs, score Filoil three-peat

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion University of the Philippines clobbered National U in a lopsided finale, 79-65, to clinch its third straight title in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup over the weekend at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan.

The Fighting Maroons dominated right off the bat for a three-peat in the country’s staple pre-season tourney featuring squads from the UAAP and NCAA.

UP became the first three-peat champion in Filoil history and, in the process, tied San Beda for the second-most titles won just behind La Salle with four championships.

Nigerian center Francis Nnoruka, the team’s new foreign student-athlete, collared 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block to lead the way for UP ahead of its title defense bid in the UAAP Season 88 in September.

Gerry Abadiano and Gani Stevens added 13 points each, Rey Remogat had eight while Reyland Torres and Harold Alarcon chipped in seven points apiece in the Fighting Maroons’ scattered onslaught.

Abadiano was named Finals MVP. And he was joined by NU’s Jake Figueroa, La Salle’s Kean Baclaan, Santo Tomas’ Gelo Crisostomo and Letran’s Titing Manalili in the Mythical Team.

Meanwhile, ace sniper Reinhard Jumamoy got a consolation prize for the Bulldogs by ruling the Hanes 3-Point Shootout with 14 points over La Salle’s Mason Amos and St. Benilde’s Ernest Daja for a P10,000 cash prize plus a gift pack.