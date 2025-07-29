President Marcos holds torch for sports

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now run and jog for free on track ovals under the care of the Philippine Sports Commission.

President Marcos gave this marching order to the government sports-funding agency as part of his speech during yesterday’s State of the Nation Address in Batasan, Quezon City.

“Simula ngayon, bubuksan ng Philippine Sports Commission ang kanilang track oval sa Pasig, Manila at Baguio upang makapag-jogging na kayo ng libre (Starting today, the PSC will open all its track ovals... so that you can all jog for free there),” said the Chief Executive.

The President, who gave special attention to sports during his SONA, also said he will fully support all the national games like the Palarong Pambansa and the Batang Pinoy to strengthen the country’s grassroots development program.

“Bubuo tayo ng programa para sa mga atleta ng buong bansa at para ang ating mga kabataan ay mamulat sa sports at maging mahusay at tumaas ang kumpiyansa at sumunod sa yapak ng mga kampeon at world-class athletes,” he said.

Marcos mentioned former senator and global boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, Paris Games bronze winners Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, world No. 4 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and fast-rising tennis star Alex Eala. He also spoke of Paralympians Jerrold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan as well as the men’s curling team that delivered a breakthrough Asian Winter Games gold in China early this year.

“Kilalanin natin ang lahat ng atleta na umani ng karangalan sa Pilipinas and pinataas pa nila ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan,” he said.

The directive came just a few weeks after Pato Gregorio was appointed by the President as new PSC chairman.

“The President’s focus on sports in his SONA is a testament to the growing strength of our sports development program and its relevance to national development. We in the PSC recognize the responsibility,” said Gregorio.

Gregorio has made a big head start after the PSC board approved a P5,000 monthly stipend raise for all national athletes and coaches starting next month.