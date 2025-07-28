Brownlee goes wild in 4th, wills Gilas back vs Macau Black Bears

Gilas, which will fly to Jeddah later this week for the FIBA Asia Cup, will thus be leaving the Philippines with a win.

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee erupted with 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Gilas Pilipinas come back from 21 points down against the Macau Black Bears, 103-98, in their send-off tune-up game Monday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Brownlee scored 15 of his 32 points in the final quarter to help secure the victory for the Philippines in front of the home crowd. He also had 15 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

The Philippines trailed by as much as 21 points, 56-35, in the first half as Macau rained down 3-pointers in front of the Filipino crowd.

But Gilas recovered in the third quarter, outscoring the guest team 33 to 18 to slice the deficit to two, 79-81, heading into the final frame.

Come the fourth, Brownlee found his range and sparked the Nationals to a lead as high as eight, 93-85, after an and-one play by Kevin Quiambao.

But a 7-0 run capped by a triple by Douglas made it a one-point contest, 93-92, before timely shots by Brownlee and Chris Newsome down the stretch kept the Black Bears at bay.

Dwight Ramos added 19 points, six rebounds and four rebounds for the Philippines. Kevin Quiambao chipped in 14 markers for Gilas.

William Douglas sparked the Black Bears with 23 markers, while Jenning Leung had 17.

Macau made 12-of-17 from the 3-point territory in the first half, but cooled off in the second half as they made just one of their next 10 attempts.

The Philippines will head to Jeddah on Wednesday, exactly a week before the FIBA Asia Cup, which will start on August 5 and will run until the 17th.

The Nationals will have another friendly against Jordan in Saudi Arabia.