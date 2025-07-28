^

Sports

PSA Forum: Davis Cup tennis, Larga Pilipinas cycling up for discussion

Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 2:57pm
PSA Forum: Davis Cup tennis, Larga Pilipinas cycling up for discussion

MANILA, Philippines — The Davis Cup team and the Larga Pilipinas cycling race series make up this week’s interesting discussion in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The men’s national tennis team, recently promoted to Group III in the Asia Oceania zone, will be led by player Jed Olivarez and Philippine Tennis Association Executive Director Tonette Mendoza.

Invitations were also extended to team captain Ruben Gonzales and player AJ Lim as the Davis Cup team’s guesting in the session a week ago was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy flooding and rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon.

The other part of the session that starts at 10:30 a.m. will feature the return of Larga Pilipinas after a seven-year hiatus.

The six-stage race which kicks off on August 2, is going to be tackled by chief commissaire Sunshine Vallejos and Larga Pilipinas President and Operations Chief Edmund ‘Snow’ Badua.

The public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation. It is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and share on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala exited the Canadian Open after suffering a grueling three-set loss to Czechia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The NABA Intercity (North American Basketball Inter-City) will hold its annual inter-city tournament on US Labor Day weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’ll be a brief stay in Angeles City for coach Tim Cone and the Gilas team as they head back to Manila after a second...
Sports
fbtw
Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Christian Gian Karlo Arca accomplished what he had failed to do in the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia...
Sports
fbtw
'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

3 hours ago
After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

2 hours ago
Canada's Leylah Fernandez produced a dominant performance to defeat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets and...
Sports
fbtw
CEU-hosted UCAL Season 8 to feature two more sports

CEU-hosted UCAL Season 8 to feature two more sports

3 hours ago
The more sports, the better and merrier for all member schools of the University and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) as it...
Sports
fbtw
Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

3 hours ago
lbert Francisco stopped Angelou Dalogdog in the tenth round Saturday to capture the vacant Philippine flyweight title during...
Sports
fbtw
Granada powers Benilde to Intercollegiate Tour Splendido sweep

Granada powers Benilde to Intercollegiate Tour Splendido sweep

4 hours ago
College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada rose to the occasion on a rain-soaked Sunday, showcasing nerves of steel and sharp...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with