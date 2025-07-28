PSA Forum: Davis Cup tennis, Larga Pilipinas cycling up for discussion

MANILA, Philippines — The Davis Cup team and the Larga Pilipinas cycling race series make up this week’s interesting discussion in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The men’s national tennis team, recently promoted to Group III in the Asia Oceania zone, will be led by player Jed Olivarez and Philippine Tennis Association Executive Director Tonette Mendoza.

Invitations were also extended to team captain Ruben Gonzales and player AJ Lim as the Davis Cup team’s guesting in the session a week ago was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy flooding and rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon.

The other part of the session that starts at 10:30 a.m. will feature the return of Larga Pilipinas after a seven-year hiatus.

The six-stage race which kicks off on August 2, is going to be tackled by chief commissaire Sunshine Vallejos and Larga Pilipinas President and Operations Chief Edmund ‘Snow’ Badua.

The six-stage race which kicks off on August 2, is going to be tackled by chief commissaire Sunshine Vallejos and Larga Pilipinas President and Operations Chief Edmund 'Snow' Badua.

