Young Aleia Aguilar stikes gold in Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu tiltÂ 

Young Aleia Aguilar stikes gold in Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu tilt 

Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 2:28pm
Aleia Aielle Aguilar with her father Alvin Aguilar

MANILA, Philippines — A fast-rising young Filipino jiu-jitsu artist achieved a milestone in her budding career as she bagged a gold medal in the world’s biggest jiu-jitsu tournament for kids.

Aleia Aiell Aguilar of Six Blades Jiu-Jitsu outpointed Lyla Rose Warren of Shark BJJ in their Pee Wee 2 grey finals confrontation in the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 over the weekend at the Silver Spur Arena inside Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

“She [Aielle] is not afraid to compete at the global stage at her incredibly young age. I am really proud of her,” her father Alvin Aguilar, the founding father of Filipino mixed martial arts, Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) and DEFTAC, said.

“She fought pretty well, and her instinct, confidence, and consistency were great all along,” he added. “She fought different taller and stronger opponents from the other clubs abroad and she was not afraid to go up against anybody on the mat.”

In her run-up to the championship round, the seven-year-old three-time jiu-jitsu world champion was simply consistent in her game as none of her opponents managed to score.

Earlier, the young Aguilar defeated Trinity Grace Thome of Gracie Barra in the quarterfinal round of the division featuring participants under 46.60 pounds. 

The victory set her up into a semifinal meeting with Carlson Gracie Team’s Maite Almeida De Oliveira, who drew a bye. The Filipina did not waste time to add De Oliveira to her growing list of victims.

Aguilar then advanced to the finals opposite Lyla Rose Warren, who earlier defeated Zara Scarlett Hernandez of Pablo Silva BJJ in the semifinals. 

Lyla Rose Warren settled for silver, while De Oliveira and Slade ReShae of Alliance tea took home bronzes.

