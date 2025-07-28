CEU-hosted UCAL Season 8 to feature two more sports

Led by former Senator and Diliman College President Anna Dominique Coseteng (sitting 4th from left), officials and school representatives pose during the turnover of hosting rights to Centro Escolar University.

MANILA, Philippines — The more sports, the better and merrier for all member schools of the University and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) as it launches its 8th edition beginning October 9 at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City.

This after members of the Policy Board — nine of them — agreed to add badminton and table tennis to its calendar of events for the coming season, raising the number of sports to six and events to seven.

Apart from the centerpiece event basketball, the league also stages esports, street dance, men’s and women’s volleyball and 3x3 basketball.

“It’s going to be another exciting season since there will be an additional two sports,” said UCAL Executive Director Horacio Lim during the turnover of hosting rights to Centro Escolar University.

“The more events, the more rivalries, and that’s good and healthy for the league,” added Lim, who thanked outgoing Policy Board President and former Sen. Anna Dominique Coseteng of Diliman College for their excellent hosting last season.

Coseteng handed the UCAL flag to CEU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Carlito Olaer, who represented CEU President Danilo Concepcion.

Lim, who was accompanied by top lieutenants league CFO Bernard Yang and Vice Chairman Carmelo Navarro, added the addition of the two sports is a clear indication of the league’s continued growth, a development welcomed by everyone — school owners included — citing the efforts poured on to make the league vibrant and exciting when it comes to competitions.

While it was Olivarez College that ruled men’s basketball, University of Batangas emerged as the most successful school in Season 7 as the Brahmans retained their esports title apart from ruling the men’s volleyball and 3x3 basketball.

Immaculada Concepcion College made its league debut special after winning the women’s volleyball crown while CEU took the inaugural street dance title.

Other participating schools are Manila Central University, Philippine Women’s University, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas.