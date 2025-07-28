'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

MANILA, Philippines — “From being at the bottom, now championship na.”

After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional stage.

The former Blue Eagle was selected 12th overall by Blackwater in the 2014 draft. He was then involved in several trades, being part of NLEX and Terrafirma before joining San Miguel last conference.

Although Tiongson made a name for himself in his previous ball clubs, he did not have the luxury of competing for a championship. Following San Miguel’s 97-86 victory in Game 6 of the Philippine Cup finals against TNT last Friday, July 25, Tiongson could not hide his excitement from capturing his first PBA title.

“Sobrang sarap. Sobrang grateful. Actually hindi ko malagay sa words kung ano nararamdaman ko kasi sobrang surreal e,” Tiongson expressed.

Tiongson admitted to struggling in the finals, but thanked veterans Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, and June Mar Fajardo for helping him adjust to playing in a high-stakes series.

“Sobrang daming ko natutunan. Narealize ko na wala pa ako doon sa level na yun. But to be able to watch them play and experience it first hand, laking bagay e. Even though I struggled this series, I feel like may growth na mangyayari that will make me a better person and a better player,” he discussed.

Building upon this experience, Tiongson aims to continue improving as he looks forward to winning more championships with the Beermen. — Ravi Tan, intern