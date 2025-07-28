^

Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 11:59am
Albert Francisco clips Angelou Dalogdog with a left to the jaw.
MP Promotions / Blow-By-Blow

MANILA, Philippines — Albert Francisco stopped Angelou Dalogdog in the tenth round Saturday to capture the vacant Philippine flyweight title during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Barangay Namayan Covered Court in Mandaluyong City.

Representing the Johnny Elorde Stable, Francisco floored the erstwhile undefeated Dalogdog with a well-timed one-two and referee Jerold Tomeldan issued the count.

While Dalogdog managed to beat the count, he could not escape being hurt once again and the third man on the ring wisely called a halt to the contest after Francisco landed some solid shots again that hurt his foe.

It was a rousing end to Blow-By-Blow’s return after a brief absence and Pacquiao lauded the fighters who took part in the program’s much-awaited comeback.

“As I have said many times before, I have a sacred vow to help Philippine boxing that’s why I brought Blow-By-Blow back,” said Pacquiao, who was the television program’s top attraction in the 1990s.

The win raised Francisco’s win-loss-draw record to 14-1-0 with ten knockouts while the loss was the first for the Bohol-based Dalogdog, whose mark sank to 10-1-0 with four knockouts.

