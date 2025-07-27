Maroons bag third straight FilOil preseason crown

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons completed a three-peat in the FilOil EcoOil preseason basketball championship after mauling the National University Bulldogs, 79-65, Sunday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UP is the first team to complete a three-peat in the preseason tournament.

Foreign student athlete Francis Nnoruka flexed his muscles inside with 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists. Gani Stevens added 13 markers and nine boards.

Tournament Most Valuable Player and Mythical Five member Gerry Abadiano had 13 points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist in the championship game.

UP had a strong start in the game, going up 48-37 at the half behind the stellar play of Abadiano, who had 12 points after the first two quarters.

The Fighting Maroons then turned things up a notch in the second half, leading by as much as 23 points, 72-49, after a Nnoruka jumper.

The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit to 13, 65-78, but it came a little too late.

Floor general Noy Remogat chipped in eight markers in a starting role for UP, while Harold Alarcon and Reyland Torres had seven apiece.

Jake Figueroa powered NU with 12 points but he made just two of his 12 attempts from the floor. Kenshin Padrones added 10 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Fighting Maroons finished the elimination round third in the UAAP bracket with a record of 4-2. They then knocked off NCAA’s College of Saint Benilde Blazers in the quarterfinals before taking down the La Salle Green Archers in the semis.

For the Bulldogs, they defeated the Letran Knights in the quarters before coming from behind in the semifinals against the University of Santo Tomas.

After a two-week break, NU and UP faced each other in the finals on Sunday.

Aside from Abadiano, UST’s Gelo Crisostomo, Letran’s Jonathan Manalili, NU’s Jolo Manansala and La Salle’s Kean Baclaan complete the Mythical Five.