Dy finds old form, propels PLDT past Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines -- Kianna Dy is slowly but surely getting back to her old lethal form.

And this was nothing but good news for the PLDT High Speed Hitters, who smashed the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, on Sunday to sweep Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the USJ-R Coliseum in Cebu City.

Dy has worked her way back to form after being hobbled by a right knee injury for more than a year and dropped 12 points, which all came off attacks, on this one to help propel the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise a fifth win in a row and the league’s only unbeaten team this pre-season showcase.

But Dy knows there are more things to be done and they would need to continue being hungry.

“The tournament is still going to be a long one,” said Dy, who turned 30 years old just the day before. “We can’t always be contented, we need to keep on improving every day.”

“We’re preparing for the quarters,” she added.

Also coming through were Mika Reyes and Jovielyn Prado, who each fired 10 hits.

The Highrisers finished the group stage winless in five outings but remained in contention to make it to the next phase via backdoor.

In contrast, PLDT has joined sister team Cignal in the quarters.