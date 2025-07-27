^

Madis, Aludo rule PHINMA-ITF Junior Championships 2 doubles tourney

Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 5:09pm
Madis, Aludo rule PHINMA-ITF Junior Championships 2 doubles tourney
Filipinos Tennielle Madis (left) and Stefi Marithe Aludo were crowned doubles champions in the second leg of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Junior Championships at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Sunday (July 27, 2025).

MANILA, Philippines – Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo stunned top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, 6-1, 6-4, Sunday in the girls' doubles finals of the PHINMA-ITF Junior Championships 2 at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The second-ranked Filipinos, both members of the Philippine Tennis Academy, also won the first leg over Tsai and Chinese Yuhan Chen, 6-2, 7-5.

In the girls' singles category, second seed Choo defeated fourth seed Chen, 7-5, 6-0, to claim her second title.

Choo won the first leg after prevailing over Aludo, 6-2, 6-2.

In the boys division, third seed Korean Min Hyuk Cho downed fourth seed Australian Lachlan King, 6-0, 6-0, to capture his second title.

Second seeds Tae Woo Kim of Korea and Kuan-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei collected their second doubles title after demolishing top seeds Cho and compatriot Se Hyuk Cho, 6-2, 6-1.

Kim and Chen triumphed over fourth-seeded Taiwanese duo Kousuke Ko and Kuan-Hsien Yu, 7-5, 6-1, in the finals last week.

