Eala begins National Bank Open campaign vs Czech

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala plays a backhand return to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala faces Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in Round 1 of her hardcourt transition in the 2025 National Bank Open Monday in Montreal, Canada.

Both are not far behind from each other in the WTA rankings, making it an interesting battle tentatively at 12:10 a.m. Sunday (Manila time) pending the duration of the initial matches.

Eala, WTA No. 69, comes into the duel against the WTA No. 65 Czech with fresh legs after a month-long vacation in the Philippines from non-stop action in the grass and clay tournaments in Europe.

The National Bank Open, slated until August 7, is her first hardcourt tourney since the Miami Open last summer that serves as one of her warm-up tournaments for a main draw debut in the US Open from August 24 to September 7 in New York.

It will be the third Grand Slam main draw stint for Eala after the French Open and Wimbledon with hopes of finally breaking through the first round.

But first things first for the 20-year-old Filipina as she will have her hands full against the 26-year-old Vondrousova, who ruled the 2023 Wimbledon, a French Open finalist in 2019 and an Olympic silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Eala, for her part, is having a banner campaign so far by being the first Filipina WTA semifinalist in the Miami Open and finalist in the Eastbourne Open in England to barge into the world’s Top 100 players.

After Montreal, Eala is expected to participate in two more tournaments across North America to prepare against the sport’s titans in the US Open, where she was once a junior champion.