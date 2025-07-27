Biado's triumph rekindles Philippine billiards legacy

MANILA, Philippines -- Eight years after conquering the World Pool Championship in Qatar, Carlo Biado returned to the global stage with a vengeance – this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – reclaiming the crown in dramatic fashion by dethroning last year’s champion Fedor Gorst, 15-13, to become the first Filipino to win the prestigious title twice.

Biado’s victory not only cemented his legacy among the sport’s greats but also reignited Filipino pride in a discipline where the country has long punched above its weight.

“I’m over the moon – I still can’t believe I’m a two-time world champion,” said the 41-year-old Biado. “It means everything to me. I’m so proud to bring this trophy home to the Philippines.”

While legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes will forever remain the sport’s most iconic Filipino figure – his 1999 World Pool Championship victory in Cardiff, Wales broadcast globally and credited with sparking a worldwide billiards boom – Biado’s back-to-the-top run is a modern masterclass of skill, grit and championship composure.

His feat might not carry the same cultural magnitude as Reyes’ breakthrough, but it is equally historic and momentous, re-establishing the Philippines as a dominant force in global pool.

Biado thus joined an elite roster of multi-time world champions that includes Earl Strickland, Johnny Archer, Chao Fong-Pang, Thorsten Hohmann, and Gorst himself – legends of the modern era, now with a Filipino among them once more.

Biado’s path to the title was anything but smooth. The Filipino cue artist dispatched compatriot and rising star Bernie Regalario with a dominant 11-3 victory in the semifinals, showcasing clinical precision and strategic brilliance. That momentum carried into the finals, where he raced to a commanding 9-2 lead over Gorst, who had earlier pulled off a comeback win over Eklent Kaci.

But just as Biado seemed poised to run away with it, pressure crept in. Gorst, displaying his own pedigree, mounted a seven-rack surge that tied the match at 9, echoing his semis heroics.

The match turned into a dramatic tug-of-war. Biado strung together four straight racks to pull ahead again, only for Gorst to claw back yet again, leveling the score at 13.

In a gripping 27th rack, the tide shifted decisively. Gorst, perhaps feeling the weight of the moment, made a dry break, giving Biado the rare opening he needed.

The Filipino pounced, clearing the rack with surgical accuracy to reach the hill.

With history within his grasp, Biado calmly sealed the match in the final rack, completing one of the most thrilling championship finishes in recent memory.

Biado’s triumph comes at a time when Philippine billiards is searching for its next golden generation. His win is more than a personal milestone – it is a rallying cry for aspiring Filipino cue artists, a symbol of what is possible with persistence and excellence.

Beyond the $250,000 (approximately P14.3 million) champion’s purse, the win brings pride to a billiards-obsessed nation, reminding the world that the Philippines still produces world-class talents who can dominate on the grandest stage.

Biado's perseverance – balancing the weight of expectation, the emergence of younger players, and a fiercely competitive field – makes his second world title not just a victory of talent, but of tenacity and heart.

“This final is something I’ll remember forever,” said Biado. “Fedor is one of the best in the world. When I was leading, 9-2, I still couldn’t relax because he’s a monster on the table. But I stayed focused, stayed calm – and maybe had a little luck on my side, too.”

Truly, his poise in pressure moments, especially after surrendering a huge lead, proved the defining difference.

Biado’s crowning moment is poised to inspire a fresh wave of interest and investment in Philippine billiards. It reconnects fans to the magic of the game, the same way Reyes, Django Bustamante and Alex Pagulayan did decades ago.

With younger players like Regalario already making waves, Biado’s latest win bridges the gap between legends and rising stars – and reminds the world that Filipino excellence in cue sports endures.