TNT's Pogoy, Oftana proud of standing ground vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite playing through pain and coming up short of the PBA Philippine Cup championship, there are no regrets from TNT Tropang 5G main guns RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana.

Pogoy and Oftana were both not 100% for TNT during their PBA Philippine Cup finals series against the San Miguel Beermen.

Both men were hurt way back in the semifinal round against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

But with a historic Grand Slam within their grasp, the two soldiered on and took the charge for the depleted Tropang 5G against the mighty San Miguel squad.

Despite their respective injuries, Pogoy and Oftana pushed the Beermen to a six-game series, which was eventually won by San Miguel in Game 6, 107-96, Friday evening.

After the game, both players said that they are still proud of what they did this conference.

“Grateful pa rin kami kasi nga this season, talagang ayaw pa ba namin yun na nakadalawang champion kami. Pero sayang nga talaga, Grand Slam,” Pogoy, who said his hamstring was torn, told reporters.

“Pero yun ang panahon e, parang injury, daming ano. So ganoon talaga yung buhay, minsan sayo, minsan hindi din,” he added.

Oftana, who sustained a calf strain and a groin strain aside from injuries on both his ankles said that what they accomplished this season is still a blessing.

“Sa lahat ng mga nangyari sa amin, 0-3 sa simula ng conference, kinalaban pa namin twice to beat, on the run daming injury. Pero yung nga, it's still a blessing for us. Two out of three this season,” he said.

“So, I'm proud of my teammates, the coaches, proud of [Pogoy.] Kahit may iniinda, kahit putol na yung hamstring, lumalaban pa rin, yung mga ganoon bagay,” he added.

Both players said they do not have regrets and kept their heads up with the way they fought.

“Sa akin kasi may punit talaga yung hamstring ko. Tapos dapat four to six weeks ang pahinga. Pero two weeks lang, nilaro ko na kaagad. So talagang ano talaga, parang bahala na. Kasi finals, sayang e. Pero sa laro talaga, talagang ika-ika,” Pogoy said.

“Pag mag-layup nga ako, kasi left ko pa e. So yun yung lakas ko e. So pag mag-layup talaga, walang lakas. So pinilit ko na lang talaga, pero ganoon talaga e. Pinilit ko na lang talaga. No regrets. At least naglaro ako kahit anong mangyari,” he added.

This was echoed by Oftana.

“Pero yun nga, yung sabi ni Roger, finals to e. Once in a lifetime na mangyari na sunod-sunod kami nag-finals. So pinilit naming ilaro. Yung nga sabi ko sa inyo, gamot na bahala sa amin,” he said.

“Kung sa akin, kailangan kong uminom ng painkiller ng gabi. Tapos sa laro, kailangan kong uminom ng arcoxia at biogesic. Pinagsabay ko na para makapaglaro lang kahit na maga. So ganun mga ganun bagay. Kailangan mo talagang ipilit e. Kasi alam mo yung as a basketball player, kailangan mo din ilaban mga ganun bagay, lalo na finals e.”

Both players, as well as Kelly Williams, were not 100%. The team also played without guards Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, who were the Finals Most Valuable Players in the Governors’ and Commissioner’s Cup.