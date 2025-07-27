^

Sports

Junior PGT Luzon heads to Riviera for crucial leg

Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 11:50am
Junior PGT Luzon heads to Riviera for crucial leg

MANILA, Philippines -- With multiple victories across the first four legs of the Luzon swing of the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Golf Series, standouts Mavis Espedido, Zach Guico, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, Ryuji Suzuki and Rafa Anciano have virtually secured their spots in the Elite Junior Finals.

That leaves the rest of the field in a spirited hunt for top honors and crucial ranking points as the Luzon series resumes with Leg 5 Tuesday, July 29, at the Couples course of the Riviera Golf Club Inc. in Silang, Cavite.

A deep and competitive field is set to battle in the ICTSI Riviera JPGT Championship, with players from all three age divisions – 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 – in both the boys’ and girls’ categories aiming to strengthen their bids for berths in the Elite Junior Finals, slated for October 7-10 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The culminating event will feature a Ryder Cup-style clash between the top performers from Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao, promising high-stakes action and regional pride.

In the 7-10 category, set over 36 holes, leading the charge are Penelope Sy, Tyra Garingalao, Venus delos Santos, Ziyu Liu, Cala Tolentino, Frances Guevarra, Ronee Dungca and Tyly Bernardino for the girls, and Zoji Edoc, Halo Pangilinan, Kingston Ching, James Padron, Jethro Bayron, Matteo dela Cruz, Giulio Ballado and Samuel Ababa for the boys.

The girls’ 11-14 division also promises intense competition with Kendra Garingalao, Althea Bañez, Giulian Ballado, Kelly Ng, Mena Dimaunahan, Marquela Dy, Kay Mauricio, Arielle Espartero and Reign Waterman all vying for crucial ranking points.

A fierce and tightly contested battle looms in the boys’ 11-14 division, with a stacked roster featuring Iñigo Gallardo, Jacob Casuga, Wilfredo Dimaunahan, Lemuel Abad, Race Manhit, Zianbeau Edoc, Lorenzo Juane, Jacobo Gomez, Antonio Cruz, Nathaniel Yeung, and Zuhao Liu, along with Adrian Irinco, Isaac Dillera, Aiden Cruz, Andrei Cruz, Giulius Ballado, Majgen Gomez and Lucas Uy.

In the premier 15-18 division, tight races are anticipated. Anciano and Chloe Rada aim to solidify their finals slots. 

They will be challenged by Tiffany Bernardino, Angelica Bañez, Ayesha Salino, Sasha Buendia and Gabriela Sison in what’s expected to be a fiercely contested 54-hole tournament.

The boys’ 15-18 division is just as competitive, with no clear frontrunner emerging from the first four legs. Zachary Villaroman leads with 32 points, closely trailed by Patrick Tambalque. Also within striking distance are Jose Carlos Taruc (18) and Bien Fajardo and Kristoffer Nadales, who are tied at 12 points.

Also in the fold are Kyle Ng, Scott Ng, Stefano Tami, Vincent Ilagan, Alonso Espartero, Jacob Bayron, Andre Lina, Francis Slavin, Emilio Gamboa, Santino Pineda and Aaron Azurin.

To qualify for the Elite Junior Finals, players must participate in at least three of the seven regional events. The top four players from each age group in Luzon and Vis-Min will then clash in the season finale.

The Mindanao swing has concluded, while the last two postponed Visayas legs – due to the Mount Kanlaon eruption last May – have been rescheduled for September 15-17 (Negros) and September 18-20 (Bacolod).

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’ll be a brief stay in Angeles City for coach Tim Cone and the Gilas team as they head back to Manila after a second...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Pacquiao strength coach upbeat on Llover

Ex-Pacquiao strength coach upbeat on Llover

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Pacquiao-esque?
Sports
fbtw
PBA Finals takeaways

PBA Finals takeaways

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The PBA’s 49th season has ended with San Miguel Beer claiming the third conference title via a 4-2 win over TNT in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bouzkova wins all-Czech final in Prague

Bouzkova wins all-Czech final in Prague

6 hours ago
Marie Bouzkova came from behind to beat Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in an all-Czech final to claim her second Prague Open...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate Golf Tour resumes at Splendido

Collegiate Golf Tour resumes at Splendido

13 hours ago
Joshua Buenaventura looks to ride the momentum of his impressive Round 1 performance as he guns for back-to-back victories...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT gracious in defeat

TNT gracious in defeat

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It was a painful conclusion to its PBA grand slam bid but TNT is in no mood to sulk.
Sports
fbtw
PLDT stays unbeaten in PVL on Tour

PLDT stays unbeaten in PVL on Tour

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
PLDT overpowered Nxled, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21, yesterday to claim an outright quarterfinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Regalario meet in semis

Biado, Regalario meet in semis

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
 The Philippines has no shortage of pool champions.
Sports
fbtw
Guce grinds out a 70; Ardina fights back for 72 amid stormy Greater Toledo start

Guce grinds out a 70; Ardina fights back for 72 amid stormy Greater Toledo start

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Clariss Guce nearly squandered a strong start but held it together for a one-under 70 at the weather-disrupted opening round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with