Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

NEW JERSEY, United States — The NABA Intercity (North American Basketball Inter-City) will hold its annual inter-city tournament on US Labor Day weekend at Spookynook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

The three-day tournament, which will run from August 29-31, serves as the mini-Olympics of the Filipino community in different cities across North America.

Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino heritage and their families are expected to gather for the annual tournament that has been the long-running pipeline of Filipino-American and Filipino-Canadian talents to the Philippines.

According to NABA President Champ Albano, this year’s tournament has attracted over 170 basketball teams and 50 volleyball teams.

Champ is the son of a Founding Father of NABA Intercity, Larry Albano, who coached the Letran Squires and Knights to multiple championships in the 1980s, as well as the head coach of the Philippine National Team.

“When we migrated to New York, my father saw our love for basketball as a unifying theme in building and strengthening the Filipino community here,” Champ Albano told Philstar.com. “And it was also his way of giving back to the basketball community in the Philippines because the tournaments also serve as scouting avenues for potential players who can make a career in our motherland.”

NABA Intercity was founded in 1989 by the late Dr. Ronald Damasco from Michigan, Coach Larry Albano and Dr. Sonny Albano from Staten Island, New York, and Isagani Gregorio from Ontario, Canada.

Three out of the four founding fathers of NABA Intercity: Coach Larry Albano, Dr. Ron Damasco, and Dr. Sonny Albano (Not in the photo is Isagani Gregorio).

The annual NABA Inter-City tournament has produced several players in the PBA and the collegiate leagues, from Rommel Santos, Jasper Ocampo, Miguel Noble and former league Most Valuable Players Kelly Williams, Eric Menk to current Barangay Ginebra guard Paul Garcia, and Ateneo Blue Eagles star Kyle Gambe, and Lyceum Pirates point guard Richmond Casino.

Karen Santos, Rommel’s wife, who serves as secretary general of the NABA inter-city tournament, finds it fulfilling to see some of the younger generation of Filipino-Americans follow her husband’s footsteps in the Philippine basketball scene.

“It's very, very rewarding just to see the players show up, but then afterwards to see their careers move on,” Karen Santos told Philstar.com.

This year, NABA Inter-City will be co-hosted by the Clifton Tigers, led by Lizette Singson, the wife of former UST Growling Tigers and PBA star Dale Singson, whose commitment to grassroots basketball in New Jersey has been commendable.

Coach Larry Albano, Lizette Singson and Dale Singson

“As host, we have been preparing for the entire year, like reserving the venue, gathering and inviting people, referees, production, and overall logistics for this tournament,” Lizette Singson told Philstar.com. “Clifton Tigers parents and coaches are very much involved. They always go above and beyond to support the team.”

According to Lizette Singson, each team will be guaranteed to play four games in this year’s tournament.

The “4 game guarantee” concept adds an interesting twist,” she added. “While it may be challenging, it also promises plenty of opportunities for the players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience.”

As a seating member in the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas board, NABA Intercity adheres to FIBA rules.

Champ Albano said they have also been scouting for young players who have the potential to play for the Philippine national team through this annual tournament and their network of cities across North America. They always remind parents to have their sons acquire a Philippine passport before they turn 16 to gain FIBA eligibility.

But NABA Intercity has also been strict in its eligibility requirements for its players.

“We're very strict. And we've declined a lot of players because they can't prove their Filipino lineage,” Karen Santos said. “So, the fact that we review everyone's documents says a lot. And Clifton, who is our co-host this year, is actually the most strict in verifying the documents.”

“Our focus on verifying players' lineage and age shows a commitment to fairness and integrity in the competition,” Lizette Singson added. “This dedication certainly helps set a high standard and ensures that everyone involved is there for the right reasons.”

Champ Albano, who is in his fourth year as the NABA Intercity President, said the annual tournament is not just about sports.

“It’s a weekend that we can share the fellowship of being Filipinos, building camaraderie and it's like a big reunion of sorts, especially for those family and friends who are spread all over North America,” Champ Albano said.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.