Guce grinds out a 70; Ardina fights back for 72 amid stormy Greater Toledo start

Clariss Guce of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of The Epson Tour Championship at LPGA International on October 5, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce nearly squandered a strong start but held it together for a one-under 70 at the weather-disrupted opening round of the Greater Toledo Classic at the Highlands Meadow Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Guce found herself trailing clubhouse leader and American amateur Mia Hammond by three shots in the $300,000 Epson Tour event.

Guce came out hot with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 to turn in a frontside 32. But miscues on Nos. 13 and 16 under wet, tricky conditions stalled her momentum. She managed to steady her game with a crucial birdie on the par-5 No. 17, salvaging a 38 on the back for a 32-38 finish — good for a share of provisional 23rd place as play was halted due to inclement weather.

Japan’s Erika Hara was the hottest player on the course before the suspension, sitting at six-under through 14 holes. Several flights were left unfinished due to the adverse weather.

Meanwhile, Hammond carded a flawless five-under 66, showcasing poise and precision in the rain-soaked conditions to grab a provisional one-shot lead over China’s Yue Ren, who posted a 67. A cluster of players turned in 68s, creating a tightly packed leaderboard in the inaugural edition of the Epson Tour stop offering a total purse of $300,000.

Among the other Filipina bets, Dottie Ardina bounced back from a shaky frontside 37 with two birdies in her last six holes to close with an even-par 72, putting her in joint 50th. But ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario struggled throughout, carding a disappointing 82 that all but dashed her hopes of a comeback.

Sam Bruce also faced difficulties, sitting at five-over with three holes left when play was halted.