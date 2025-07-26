^

Sports

Guce grinds out a 70; Ardina fights back for 72 amid stormy Greater Toledo start

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 9:51pm
Guce grinds out a 70; Ardina fights back for 72 amid stormy Greater Toledo start
Clariss Guce of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of The Epson Tour Championship at LPGA International on October 5, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce nearly squandered a strong start but held it together for a one-under 70 at the weather-disrupted opening round of the Greater Toledo Classic at the Highlands Meadow Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Guce found herself trailing clubhouse leader and American amateur Mia Hammond by three shots in the $300,000 Epson Tour event.

Guce came out hot with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 to turn in a frontside 32. But miscues on Nos. 13 and 16 under wet, tricky conditions stalled her momentum. She managed to steady her game with a crucial birdie on the par-5 No. 17, salvaging a 38 on the back for a 32-38 finish — good for a share of provisional 23rd place as play was halted due to inclement weather.

Japan’s Erika Hara was the hottest player on the course before the suspension, sitting at six-under through 14 holes. Several flights were left unfinished due to the adverse weather.

Meanwhile, Hammond carded a flawless five-under 66, showcasing poise and precision in the rain-soaked conditions to grab a provisional one-shot lead over China’s Yue Ren, who posted a 67. A cluster of players turned in 68s, creating a tightly packed leaderboard in the inaugural edition of the Epson Tour stop offering a total purse of $300,000.

Among the other Filipina bets, Dottie Ardina bounced back from a shaky frontside 37 with two birdies in her last six holes to close with an even-par 72, putting her in joint 50th. But ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario struggled throughout, carding a disappointing 82 that all but dashed her hopes of a comeback.

Sam Bruce also faced difficulties, sitting at five-over with three holes left when play was halted.

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-Pacquiao strength coach upbeat on Llover

Ex-Pacquiao strength coach upbeat on Llover

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Pacquiao-esque?
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt

Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt

8 hours ago
Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo clobbered third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha...
Sports
fbtw
Francisco, Dalogdog dispute Philippine flyweight belt as Blow-By-Blow returns

Francisco, Dalogdog dispute Philippine flyweight belt as Blow-By-Blow returns

8 hours ago
After a brief absence, Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow makes a rousing comeback when Albert Francisco and Angilou Dalogdog...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Regalario collide in World Pool Championships semis

Biado, Regalario collide in World Pool Championships semis

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has no shortage of pool champions.  
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Perez acknowledges room for improvement

San Miguel's Perez acknowledges room for improvement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
More growth required.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Buenaventura, UP target back-to-back wins in ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour

Buenaventura, UP target back-to-back wins in ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour

12 hours ago
Joshua Buenaventura looks to ride the momentum of his impressive Round 1 performance as he guns for back-to-back victories...
Sports
fbtw
BoyNextDoor returning to Philippines for FIVB Men's Worlds opening

BoyNextDoor returning to Philippines for FIVB Men's Worlds opening

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
BoyNextDoor are coming back to the Philippines again to perform at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship opening...
Sports
fbtw
Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

14 hours ago
Britain's Emma Raducanu reached the brink of her first WTA final since winning the 2021 US Open, ousting Greece's...
Sports
fbtw
SMB rolls out barrel of fun

SMB rolls out barrel of fun

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
In the same venue in Pasig City where the franchise completed a rare PBA grand slam back in 1989, the Beermen sealed their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with