High Speed Hitters dump Chameleons to book quarters slot

Games Sunday

(USJ-R Coliseum, Cebu City)

4 p.m. - PLDT vs. Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs. Nxled

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT overpowered Nxled, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21, on Saturday to claim an outright quarterfinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the USJ-R Coliseum in Cebu City.

Kiesha Bedonia and Majoy Baron spearheaded the charge with 15 and 13 points, respectively, as the High Speed Hitters seized the solo lead in Pool A with a pristine 4-0 record as well as an automatic trip to the quarters.

Kianna Dy, now in the pink of health after being saddled by injuries the past year, also came through with nine hits on the same day she turned a leaf.

“It’s a happy birthday for me,” said Dy, now 30.

It was a statement win for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise as it dominated a team that came into the duel with a perfect 3-0 mark.

“We responded to the challenge of playing a Nxled team that has yet to lose before this game. We’re happy we performed,” said PLDT mentor Rald Ricafort.

The Chameleons have appeared to turn things around after winning all their first three outings.

But on this one, the High Speed Hitters exposed them and sent them crashing back to earth.

Nxled stumbled to 3-1.