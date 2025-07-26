Battle-weary Fajardo, Perez, Oftana turn attention to Gilas duties

MANILA, Philippines — There will be little to no rest for the weary.

Exhausted, wounded and all, three PBA Philippine Cup finalists are set to march on to a whole new different arena — this time for a bigger cause — with another tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup on August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.

Newly crowned champions June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer along with Calvin Oftana are set to join the Gilas’ camp albeit with no assurance of playing right away at least in the team’s tune-up against the Macau Black Bears on Monday.

Fajardo (calf) and Oftana (ankle and calf) are both dealing with injuries at the thick of the hard-fought PBA finale won by the Beermen, 4-2, while Perez is good to go when Gilas hosts the foreign ball club at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in a send-off match before flying to the Middle East.

“Mga ganitong opportunity kasi once in a lifetime lang. I need to serve our country. Para sa bayan,” said Oftana, who will talk to TNT and Gilas bosses as well as head coach Tim Cone how to approach his injuries and balance his rest and recovery.

Fajardo is unlikely to play in the friendly match to rest as well and savor his 11th championship at the expense of the Grand Slam bid by his Gilas teammate Oftana and the Tropang 5G.

“Baka hindi muna ako maglaro (sa tune-up). Sa ngayon, hindi ko muna isipin. Deserve ko naman siguro i-celebrate ‘yung championship. Tsaka ko na iisipin ‘yun,” added Fajardo, who vowed to be in the camp and the exhibition match for support.

But for Perez without any injuries in the finale dogfight, winning his thirdchampionship only serves as an added fuel for a far more important stint with Gilas, which will fly to Saudi on July 31.

“Hindi mo maiisip ‘yung pagod pag nanalo ka eh. Pag nanalo ka talagang kahit na may susunod na game, excited ka. Excited ka kasi para bayan, syempre matagal-tagal na rin tayong naglalaro para sa Gilas so I’m always excited para sa bayan. I’m grateful and honored na i-represent ‘yung country,” he beamed.

Fajardo, Perez and Oftana, who have been with Gilas since the team snapped a 61-year title drought in the 2023 Asian Games, are part of Cone’s 16-man Asia Cup pool that has already started camp earlier this month without them.

Also in the fray are staple players Justin Brownlee (naturalized), Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo and AJ Edu along with RJ Abarrientos, Rhenz Abando, Troy Rosario and Zavier Lucero as additions.

One major absence for Gilas is Kai Sotto due to his ACL Injury as the team slugs it out against New Zealand, Iraq and Chinese Taipei in Group D of the Asia Cup group phase.

Gilas will play Macau here at home then Jordan on August 2 in another friendly before the Asian tourney.