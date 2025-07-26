^

Francisco, Dalogdog dispute Philippine flyweight belt as Blow-By-Blow returns

July 26, 2025 | 3:16pm
Angilou Dalogdog (left) and Albert Francisco pose after making weight.
MANILA, Philippines — After a brief absence, Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow makes a rousing comeback when Albert Francisco and Angilou Dalogdog clash for the Philippine flyweight throne Sunday at the Barangay Namayan Covered Court in Mandaluyong City.

Living up to his promise, Pacquiao mobilized his staff during his celebrated fight over the weekend in Las Vegas to guarantee the staging of the slugfest.

In attendance during the meeting with Pacquiao were the program’s top officials, Marife Barrera, Len Tomas and Mig Elorde.

“I made pledge that Blow-By-Blow will serve as a vehicle for aspiring boxers and this is the reason why we are bringing it back,” said the eight-division legend.

Eight more fights will spice up the Francisco vs Dalogdog centerpiece bout.

The pride and joy of Johnny Elorde Stable of Sucat-Parañaque, Francisco holds a 13-1 win-loss card with nine knockouts.

Representing PMI Boxing of Tagbilaran, Bohol, Dalogdog packs an undefeated mark of 10-0 with four KOs.

