Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo clobbered third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkaresh of India, 6-1, 6-0, Saturday to reach the doubles final of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships 2 at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.
The victory set up the Filipino pair against top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over fourth seeds Taylah Lessue of Australia and Elizaveta Nalesnik of Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Meanwhile, Madis and Aludo registered contrasting wins to earn semifinal berths in the singles category.
The top-ranked Madis survived No. 7 Nalesnik, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7), to advance against No. 4 and first leg champion Chen, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 8 Taiwanese Yen-Ni Chiang.
No. 6 and first leg runnerup Aludo, on the other hand, eliminated No. 3 Tsai, 6-3, 6-3, to advance against second seed Choo, who beat Japanese Fukui, 7-5, 6-1.
In the boys’ singles category, first leg winner Min Hyuk Cho of Korea marched to the semis following his 6-2, 6-3 win over Indian Daksh Kukreti.
The third-seed Cho will be up against his compatriot, No. 2 Tae Woo Kim, who trounced No. 6 Singaporean Luke Jie Xi Ho, 6-0, 6-3.
Cho downed Kim, 7-5, 6-3, in the finals last week.
India’s Hruthik Katakam made it to Final Four again after beating compatriot Yashwin Dahiya, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Katakam will face No. 4 Australian Lachlan King, who won over No. 8 Indian Ojas Mehlawat, 6-4, 6-3.
- Latest
- Trending