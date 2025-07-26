Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt

Philippine Tennis Academy's Tennielle Madis (left) and Stefi Marithe Aludo playing against third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkaresh of India in the girls' doubles semifinals of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Week 2 at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Saturday, July 26.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo clobbered third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkaresh of India, 6-1, 6-0, Saturday to reach the doubles final of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships 2 at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The victory set up the Filipino pair against top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over fourth seeds Taylah Lessue of Australia and Elizaveta Nalesnik of Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Meanwhile, Madis and Aludo registered contrasting wins to earn semifinal berths in the singles category.

The top-ranked Madis survived No. 7 Nalesnik, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7), to advance against No. 4 and first leg champion Chen, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 8 Taiwanese Yen-Ni Chiang.

No. 6 and first leg runnerup Aludo, on the other hand, eliminated No. 3 Tsai, 6-3, 6-3, to advance against second seed Choo, who beat Japanese Fukui, 7-5, 6-1.

In the boys’ singles category, first leg winner Min Hyuk Cho of Korea marched to the semis following his 6-2, 6-3 win over Indian Daksh Kukreti.

The third-seed Cho will be up against his compatriot, No. 2 Tae Woo Kim, who trounced No. 6 Singaporean Luke Jie Xi Ho, 6-0, 6-3.

Cho downed Kim, 7-5, 6-3, in the finals last week.

India’s Hruthik Katakam made it to Final Four again after beating compatriot Yashwin Dahiya, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Katakam will face No. 4 Australian Lachlan King, who won over No. 8 Indian Ojas Mehlawat, 6-4, 6-3.