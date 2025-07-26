^

Sports

Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt

Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 3:02pm
Madis, Aludo sweep foes to enter finals in J60 PHINMA-ITF tilt
Philippine Tennis Academy's Tennielle Madis (left) and Stefi Marithe Aludo playing against third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkaresh of India in the girls' doubles semifinals of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Week 2 at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Saturday, July 26.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo clobbered third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkaresh of India, 6-1, 6-0, Saturday to reach the doubles final of the J60 PHINMA-ITF Championships 2 at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The victory set up the Filipino pair against top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over fourth seeds Taylah Lessue of Australia and Elizaveta Nalesnik of Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4. 

Meanwhile, Madis and Aludo registered contrasting wins to earn semifinal berths in the singles category.

The top-ranked Madis survived No. 7 Nalesnik, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7), to advance against No. 4 and first leg champion Chen, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 8 Taiwanese Yen-Ni Chiang.

No. 6 and first leg runnerup Aludo, on the other hand, eliminated No. 3 Tsai, 6-3, 6-3, to advance against second seed Choo, who beat Japanese Fukui, 7-5, 6-1.

In the boys’ singles category, first leg winner Min Hyuk Cho of Korea marched to the semis following his 6-2, 6-3 win over Indian Daksh Kukreti.

The third-seed Cho will be up against his compatriot, No. 2 Tae Woo Kim, who trounced No. 6 Singaporean Luke Jie Xi Ho, 6-0, 6-3.

Cho downed Kim, 7-5, 6-3, in the finals last week.

India’s Hruthik Katakam made it to Final Four again after beating compatriot Yashwin Dahiya, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Katakam will face No. 4 Australian Lachlan King, who won over No. 8 Indian Ojas Mehlawat, 6-4, 6-3.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala exited the Canadian Open after suffering a grueling three-set loss to Czechia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The NABA Intercity (North American Basketball Inter-City) will hold its annual inter-city tournament on US Labor Day weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’ll be a brief stay in Angeles City for coach Tim Cone and the Gilas team as they head back to Manila after a second...
Sports
fbtw
Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Christian Gian Karlo Arca accomplished what he had failed to do in the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia...
Sports
fbtw
'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

4 hours ago
After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fresh from Junior World podium finish, Edoc targets JPGT Riviera finals

Fresh from Junior World podium finish, Edoc targets JPGT Riviera finals

2 hours ago
Zoji Edoc sets his sights on nothing less than a victory as the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series resumes Tuesday, July 29, with...
Sports
fbtw
Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

3 hours ago
Canada's Leylah Fernandez produced a dominant performance to defeat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets and...
Sports
fbtw
CEU-hosted UCAL Season 8 to feature two more sports

CEU-hosted UCAL Season 8 to feature two more sports

3 hours ago
The more sports, the better and merrier for all member schools of the University and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) as it...
Sports
fbtw
Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

4 hours ago
lbert Francisco stopped Angelou Dalogdog in the tenth round Saturday to capture the vacant Philippine flyweight title during...
Sports
fbtw
Granada powers Benilde to Intercollegiate Tour Splendido sweep

Granada powers Benilde to Intercollegiate Tour Splendido sweep

4 hours ago
College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada rose to the occasion on a rain-soaked Sunday, showcasing nerves of steel and sharp...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with