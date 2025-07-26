Tropang 5G keep head up after falling short of Grand Slam

The TNT Tropang 5G pose for a picture after a runner-up finish in the PBA Philippine Cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- As the 1970’s power ballad song goes, two out of three ain’t bad.

Despite narrowly missing a historic Grand Slam, TNT Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes said there is nothing to be ashamed of.

TNT fell against the mighty San Miguel Beermen in six games, capped by a 107-96 defeat in Game 6 on Friday evening.

After the game, Reyes, who steered the Tropang 5G to championships in the PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup, voiced pride with his team.

“Well, so so proud of this team. I think our chairman MVP put it best. He said our heads are bowed in sorrow but not in shame. We got the best out of what we had. We played this finals with one game only where we had a complete lineup and that was Game 1,” he told reporters.

“Obviously we're very sad, but nothing for us to be ashamed of,” he added.

Already without star guards Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, TNT lost Simon Enciso and Poy Erram to injuries during the finals series.

Main guns RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Kelly Williams were also not 100% as they had several injuries.

Reyes added that what they did was already an extraordinary feat despite missing out on the Philippine Cup title.

“I told the players, hindi biro yung ginawa namin because alam mo ba kung yung mga last na nag-grand slam. Eight-team field or 10-team field. This was a 12-team field. Hindi biro yung ginawa namin. There's a reason why it’s hard to make a Grand Slam now,” he said.

“So I told the players, hindi biro yung ginawa natin. Hindi biro yung ginawa natin na tatlong finals tayo. Absolutely nothing to be… there's absolutely no bitterness in my heart. Like we said, time for the players to rest. 75 games. 75 games is no joke,” he added.

The team tied the record for most games in a season with 75. The only other team to have that many games in a season was Alaska Milk back in 1995.

For now though the Grand Slam is still elusive for Reyes, who almost won it back in the 2010-11 season. During that year, they won the Philippine Cup over San Miguel, won the Commissioner’s Cup over Barangay Ginebra but lost to the Petron Blaze Boosters in the Governors’ Cup.

“I have absolutely no regrets. Like I said at the start of the series, when I coach, I never coach for the Grand Slam. I'd rather almost have it than not get there,” he said.

“Okay na sa akin yun. Palagi akong muntik-muntik, okay na sa akin yun. I'm sure there are 10 other coaches in the league who would be in my position, right? Okay na sa akin yun, mamuntik-muntik. At least, umaabot ako. I'll take that pain and I'll take that.”