^

Sports

Biado, Regalario collide in World Pool Championships semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 12:50pm
Biado, Regalario collide in World Pool Championships semis
Carlo Biado (left) and Bernie Regalario (right)
Facebook / Predator Pro Billiard Series; Facebook / Bernie Regalario

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has no shortage of pool champions.

And it could produce another one in the World Pool Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after Filipinos Carlo Biado and Bernie Regalario arranged a semifinal showdown.

Biado, a world 9-ball and 10-ball champion, downed Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung, 11-7, while Regalario, an emerging 20-year-old, shocked heavy favorite Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, 11-4, to forge a semis duel and ensure the country it will have one shot at the 9-ball crown.

World No. 1 Fedor Gorst of the United States turned back Filipino Jefrey Roda, 11-4, while Albanian Kledio Kaci edged Iraqi Ameer Ali, 11-9, to set up the other duel in the semis.

Biado is eyeing his second crown in the meet after winning it eight years ago while Regalario is seeking the biggest victory of his life.

Whoever advances will have a shot to become the sixth Filipino winner of the annual tilt and breathe the same rarified air by past titlist Efren “Bata” Reyes (1999), Alex Pagulayan (2004), Ronnie Alcano (2006), Francisco Bustamante (2010) and Biado.

The two were also the remaining survivors from the 18 that represented this tiny archipelagic nation, with 12 making the Last 64, 10 the Last 32, seven the Last 16, three the quarters, and now Biado and Regalario here.

BILLIARDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has signed a resolution “ensuring the safety and integrity” of the proposed...
Sports
fbtw
Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

5 hours ago
Britain's Emma Raducanu reached the brink of her first WTA final since winning the 2021 US Open, ousting Greece's...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour troops to Cebu

PVL on Tour troops to Cebu

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
PLDT and giant slayer Nxled aim to close in on a quarterfinals berth as they collide today as the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Venus bows out in DC Open

Venus bows out in DC Open

14 hours ago
Venus Williams’ return to tennis came to an abrupt end in the Last 16 of the ATP/WTA DC Open on Thursday, with the veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine fields 47 bets to World Games

Philippine fields 47 bets to World Games

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Wushu’s Agatha Wong and wakeboarding’s Raphael Trinidad will have the honor as the Philippines’ flag bearers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMB rolls out barrel of fun

SMB rolls out barrel of fun

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
In the same venue in Pasig City where the franchise completed a rare PBA grand slam back in 1989, the Beermen sealed their...
Sports
fbtw
Garcia wants shot at Pacquiao

Garcia wants shot at Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Ryan Garcia, the controversial and flamboyant boxer whose strong social media presence tends to outshine his ring exploits,...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons, Bulldogs in Filoil final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
There’s more to it than just a titular showdown for reigning champion University of the Philippines and former titlist National U in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Abra back in action

San Juan, Abra back in action

14 hours ago
Co-leaders San Juan and Abra Solid North tackle separate opponents today in the resumption of the Manny Pacquiao 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with