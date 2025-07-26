Biado, Regalario collide in World Pool Championships semis

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has no shortage of pool champions.

And it could produce another one in the World Pool Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after Filipinos Carlo Biado and Bernie Regalario arranged a semifinal showdown.

Biado, a world 9-ball and 10-ball champion, downed Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung, 11-7, while Regalario, an emerging 20-year-old, shocked heavy favorite Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, 11-4, to forge a semis duel and ensure the country it will have one shot at the 9-ball crown.

World No. 1 Fedor Gorst of the United States turned back Filipino Jefrey Roda, 11-4, while Albanian Kledio Kaci edged Iraqi Ameer Ali, 11-9, to set up the other duel in the semis.

Biado is eyeing his second crown in the meet after winning it eight years ago while Regalario is seeking the biggest victory of his life.

Whoever advances will have a shot to become the sixth Filipino winner of the annual tilt and breathe the same rarified air by past titlist Efren “Bata” Reyes (1999), Alex Pagulayan (2004), Ronnie Alcano (2006), Francisco Bustamante (2010) and Biado.

The two were also the remaining survivors from the 18 that represented this tiny archipelagic nation, with 12 making the Last 64, 10 the Last 32, seven the Last 16, three the quarters, and now Biado and Regalario here.