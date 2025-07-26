Cruz, Beermen relish return to PBA glory

MANILA, Philippines -- The road may have been long, but the prize at the end was surely worth the journey.

First-time PBA Finals Most Valuable Player Jericho Cruz said that the long way the San Miguel Beermen had to go through to go back up on top of the food chain made their PBA Philippine Cup championship run much, much sweeter.

Earlier this year, Cruz and the Beermen failed to make it to the PBA playoffs, marking the first time it happened in 10 years.

But a few months later, and San Miguel is now back to familiar territory – on top.

San Miguel rose back on the throne after an emotional six-game series against the TNT Tropang 5G, which also denied the latter a Grand Slam.

After the Beermen's championship-clinching Game 6 107-96 win over TNT Friday evening, Cruz looked back on what they went through.

“Ang nangyari sa amin, hindi kami nakapag-playoffs noong the last conference. So, bumalik na si Coach [Leo Austria.] Actually, hindi nga kami nakapagpahinga [the past weeks] kasi si Coach, kahit sabihin mong may baha, kailangan mo lang sa practice kayo,” the guard, who averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the finals, told reporters.

“Pero worth it naman. Tingnan mo, saan naman kami ngayon,” he added.

He said that Austria, who coached him back in college, really focused on the team way back in the offseason.

“Simula pa lang ng offseason namin, talagang nakatutok siya sa amin from Day 1 talaga. Kaya, ayun, nagbunga yung mga pinapagawa ni Coach sa amin.”

But amid this, Cruz said that he is lost for words after winning his first Finals MVP plum.

“Yung championship na 'to, sobrang sarap kasi, kakabalik lang ni Coach Leo ulit. At the same time, nanalo din ako ng award na bonus lang naman,” he said.

“Sobrang 'di ko maisip e, 'di ko mapinta kung anong mga words na dapat kong sasabihin ngayon,” he added.

Austria, who previously served as the team’s active consultant, returned as San Miguel head coach during the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after a 1-2 start to the import-laden conference.

However, he could not steer the Beermen back to the quarterfinals of that conference as the team finished with a 5-7 record.

The turnaround was quick, though, as San Miguel ended the elimination round of the All-Filipino conference, before dethroning defending champions Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals and squeaking past Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals before the finals conquest against TNT.

For his part, Austria said he could not believe that he won another championship in the PBA, his 10th in the league.

“Napakahirap isipin. Nakuha ko itong 10th championship ko. I thought na hindi na mapupunta sa akin for the reason na there's a lot of teams really working hard and leveling up, getting their team really strong,” he said.

“In the past few conferences, we're struggling especially the last conference. We're not able to make it to the playoffs. And I think that situation gave us a lot of interest to play really hard this conference because this is an All-Filipino conference. And I'm happy for those players talagang nag-step up and they realize that this is our conference."

San Miguel thus notched a record-extending 30th trophy and its 11th All-Filipino title.