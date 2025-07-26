Buenaventura, UP target back-to-back wins in ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour

MANILA, Philippines -- Joshua Buenaventura looks to ride the momentum of his impressive Round 1 performance as he guns for back-to-back victories in both the individual and team categories of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

The 18-hole tournament for the men’s division resumes Sunday, July 27, at the challenging Greg Norman-designed course carved into the Grand Taal mountain ridges, offering a scenic view of Taal Volcano and Lake. The undulating layout, lined with hazards, promises another test of precision and endurance.

Buenaventura, along with teammates Miggy Roque and Emilio Carpio, spearheaded the University of the Philippines-1’s dominant start in the inaugural four-leg series designed to showcase elite collegiate talent and independent entries. They swept both the individual and team titles in the kickoff leg at Royal Northwoods in Bulacan, with Buenaventura carding a 69 to edge La Salle-1’s Zachary Castro by two shots. Ateneo-2’s Ricardo Joson rounded out the podium with a 73.

“Hopefully, we’ll do even better in the next round,” said Buenaventura, crediting their preparation and teamwork. “We have high expectations, and with more training, we’re aiming for another championship.”

Determined to rebound, La Salle and Ateneo have ramped up their own preparations following their second and third-place team finishes in Round 1.

Castro will be joined by Jose Lorenzo Flores and Miguel Fusilero for La Salle-1, while Joson, who highlighted his bronze finish with a hole-in-one, will lead Ateneo-2 alongside Matthew Mendoza and Juan Escaño Jr. in the three-to-play, two-to-count format.

Others tipped to contend are College of St. Benilde-1’s Sean Granada, La Salle’s-2 Arvin Ong, Ateneo-1 Emilio Curran, UST-2 Marc Velasco, La Salle-3 Ferdinand Lagman, La Salle-2 Lucas Aldeguer and CSB-1’s David Guangko.

UP, La Salle, Ateneo, CSB and Mapua are fielding three teams each in the series, co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, while Enderun Colleges is bannered by Kyle Raquino, Thomas Shim and Matthew Viray.

Meanwhile, Round 2 of the women’s division will be held on August 9 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

Ranking points are awarded to the Top 8 teams and individuals in each leg: 15, 12, and 10 for the top three; followed by 8, 6, 4, 2, and 1 for those placing fourth to eighth.

The best two results from the four-leg series will be tallied, with the top three teams and top three individuals, including independents, advancing to the Grand Finals set for September 23-25, also at Splendido Taal.