^

Sports

Buenaventura, UP target back-to-back wins in ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour

Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 11:32am
Buenaventura, UP target back-to-back wins in ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour
Joshua Buenaventura
(Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- Joshua Buenaventura looks to ride the momentum of his impressive Round 1 performance as he guns for back-to-back victories in both the individual and team categories of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

The 18-hole tournament for the men’s division resumes Sunday, July 27, at the challenging Greg Norman-designed course carved into the Grand Taal mountain ridges, offering a scenic view of Taal Volcano and Lake. The undulating layout, lined with hazards, promises another test of precision and endurance.

Buenaventura, along with teammates Miggy Roque and Emilio Carpio, spearheaded the University of the Philippines-1’s dominant start in the inaugural four-leg series designed to showcase elite collegiate talent and independent entries. They swept both the individual and team titles in the kickoff leg at Royal Northwoods in Bulacan, with Buenaventura carding a 69 to edge La Salle-1’s Zachary Castro by two shots. Ateneo-2’s Ricardo Joson rounded out the podium with a 73.

“Hopefully, we’ll do even better in the next round,” said Buenaventura, crediting their preparation and teamwork. “We have high expectations, and with more training, we’re aiming for another championship.”

Determined to rebound, La Salle and Ateneo have ramped up their own preparations following their second and third-place team finishes in Round 1.

Castro will be joined by Jose Lorenzo Flores and Miguel Fusilero for La Salle-1, while Joson, who highlighted his bronze finish with a hole-in-one, will lead Ateneo-2 alongside Matthew Mendoza and Juan Escaño Jr. in the three-to-play, two-to-count format.

Others tipped to contend are College of St. Benilde-1’s Sean Granada, La Salle’s-2 Arvin Ong, Ateneo-1 Emilio Curran, UST-2 Marc Velasco, La Salle-3 Ferdinand Lagman, La Salle-2 Lucas Aldeguer and CSB-1’s David Guangko.

UP, La Salle, Ateneo, CSB and Mapua are fielding three teams each in the series, co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, while Enderun Colleges is bannered by Kyle Raquino, Thomas Shim and Matthew Viray.

Meanwhile, Round 2 of the women’s division will be held on August 9 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

Ranking points are awarded to the Top 8 teams and individuals in each leg: 15, 12, and 10 for the top three; followed by 8, 6, 4, 2, and 1 for those placing fourth to eighth.

The best two results from the four-leg series will be tallied, with the top three teams and top three individuals, including independents, advancing to the Grand Finals set for September 23-25, also at Splendido Taal.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has signed a resolution “ensuring the safety and integrity” of the proposed...
Sports
fbtw
Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

3 hours ago
Britain's Emma Raducanu reached the brink of her first WTA final since winning the 2021 US Open, ousting Greece's...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour troops to Cebu

PVL on Tour troops to Cebu

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
PLDT and giant slayer Nxled aim to close in on a quarterfinals berth as they collide today as the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw

Biñan bounces back

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel is probably the most popular team in the MPBL.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine fields 47 bets to World Games

Philippine fields 47 bets to World Games

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Wushu’s Agatha Wong and wakeboarding’s Raphael Trinidad will have the honor as the Philippines’ flag bearers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Garcia wants shot at Pacquiao

Garcia wants shot at Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Ryan Garcia, the controversial and flamboyant boxer whose strong social media presence tends to outshine his ring exploits,...
Sports
fbtw
Venus bows out in DC Open

Venus bows out in DC Open

13 hours ago
Venus Williams’ return to tennis came to an abrupt end in the Last 16 of the ATP/WTA DC Open on Thursday, with the veteran...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons, Bulldogs in Filoil final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
There’s more to it than just a titular showdown for reigning champion University of the Philippines and former titlist National U in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Abra back in action

San Juan, Abra back in action

13 hours ago
Co-leaders San Juan and Abra Solid North tackle separate opponents today in the resumption of the Manny Pacquiao 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with