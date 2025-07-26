Raducanu and Fernandez beat the heat to reach DC Open semis

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom returns a shot against Maria Sakkari of Greece during a women's singles match on day 5 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 at William H Maria Sakkari of Greece .G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, United States -- Britain's Emma Raducanu reached the brink of her first WTA final since winning the 2021 US Open, ousting Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the DC Open.

And the woman she defeated four years ago in that Flushing Meadows championship match, Canada's Leylah Fernandez, could be her opponent for the Washington hard court crown.

Raducanu, who missed most of 2023 after hand and ankle surgery and part of last year with a left foot injury, reached her first WTA semi-final since last year at Nottingham by dispatching Sakkari in sweltering conditions of 35 degrees Celcius.



"It was one of the toughest matches conditions-wise I've ever played in," Raducanu said. "Those points in the second set, I was getting a bit wobbly I'm just happy I could close it out and it was two sets.

"I think the humidity here, as well, it just makes it feel completely like you have just opened an oven and it just stayed open and your head is in there. That's how it feels."

Raducanu, in her only tour-level final, won the 2021 US Open as a teen qualifier over teen Fernandez, who advanced to the DC Open semifinals by battling through leg cramps in the second set and saving a set point to oust American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Left-hander Fernandez will next face the winner of a later match between third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

In Saturday's other semi-final, Raducanu will face the later winner between Danish fourth seed Clara Tauson and Anna Kalinskaya.

Raducanu, Britain's first women's Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, beat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round before downing Sakkari in the quarterfinals, but not before a medical timeout in the second set.

"Brutal conditions. Right in the peak heat of the day. It was incredibly difficult," Raducanu said. "I had to call a doctor on. Wasn't feeling too good in the second set.

"When it's at that stage you know you're going to suffer and you have to just go until you physically can't anymore. It could be a little dangerous but you just leave it all out there on the court as an athlete."

Raducanu rallied to win the final five games of the match.

"You get to a point where you're so tired that you don't really know what you're doing anymore, and I think maybe that helped," Raducanu said.

"I just really had to be smooth and conserve energy.... You just have to really be so focused."



- 'Big benchmark' -

Raducanu said reaching the semis was a "big benchmark" after years of injury.

"I have played three great matches to be here in the semifinals, and it is the first semis in a long time," she said. "I'm really proud of that and just happy that all the hard work I've been doing is starting to pay off."

Fernandez surrendered a break with a double fault to trail Townsend 3-4 in the second set and despite leg cramps broke the American on her eighth opportunity in the 10th game to level matters at 5-5 on the way to the tie-breaker.

Fernandez has won three WTA titles, the 2021 and 2022 Monterrey Opens and the 2023 Hong Kong Open. Her most recent final was last year at Eastbourne.