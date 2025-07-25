^

Beermen back on PBA throne

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 9:42pm
Beermen back on PBA throne
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) puts up a shot over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during the championship-clinching Game 6 Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Redemption complete.

Last conference, the San Miguel Beermen failed to make it to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs. It was the first time this happened in 10 years.

Fast forward to six months after, and the Beermen are on top of the PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel blasted the TNT Tropang 5G, 107-96, in Game 6 of the All-Filipino Conference Finals Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After failing to secure the title in Game 5, the Beermen made sure that the series would no longer go to a winner-take-all Game 7 as they clinched the championship 4-2 on Friday.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez had 24 points apiece for the Beermen. It is the former's best offensive output in the Finals, while the latter had 12 rebounds and three assists as he shot 11-of-12 from the field. 

San Miguel led by just four, 54-50, early on in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

But a massive 15-6 run capped by a layup by Fajardo pushed the Beermen ahead, 69-56.

With the eventual champions grasping the momentum for themselves, their lead ballooned to as much as 20 points, 80-60.

TNT was able to inch closer, but San Miguel was just too good and too hot to handle.

The Beermen thus won its record-extending 30th PBA championship and a record-extending 11th Filipino Cup title.

They also stopped the Grand Slam aspirations of TNT, who won this season’s Governors’ Cup and the Commissioner’s Cup.

Still, it was an admirable fight for TNT, who was already missing several pieces in the title run. 

The Tropang 5G, in the Philippine Cup, played without Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac. Main guys RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana also sustained injuries during the title run, although they still braved through it. 

Big men Kelly Williams and Poy Erram were also bit by the injury bug. The former, though, would suit up the whole finals, while the latter did not play in Game 3 due to ankle injury, and Games 5 and 6 due to a torn meniscus.

Finals Most Valuable Player Jericho Cruz produced 13 points off the bench, while Don Trollano had 12 markers. 

Oftana powered TNT with 19 points, while Williams had 17. 

GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has signed a resolution "ensuring the safety and integrity" of the proposed...
fbtw
Romero joins Pacquiao lottery

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
 While Manny Pacquiao played golf in Pasadena, California, WBA regular welterweight champion Rolly Romero officially...
fbtw
Eala battles familiar foes in Montreal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala is in line to face familiar tough opponents in the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada starting this weekend...
fbtw
UP's Fortea, NU's Jumamoy banner cast in Filoil 3-point shootout

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
There's more to it than just a titular showdown for reigning champion University of the Philippines and former titlist...
fbtw
Wong, Trinidad to carry Philippine flag in World Games opener

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Wushu's Agatha Wong and wakeboarding's Raphael Trinidad will have the honor as the Philippines' flag-bearers...
fbtw
abtest
Perez promises to go all-out as Beermen aim for jugular anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Expect a more aggressive CJ Perez for the San Miguel Beermen in a potential close-out Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
fbtw
Ryan Garcia wants piece of Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Ryan Garcia, the controversial and flamboyant boxer whose strong social media presence tends to outshine his ring exploits,...
fbtw
Venus bows out, Pegula upset in DC Open

13 hours ago
Venus Williams' return to tennis came to an abrupt end in the last 16 of the ATP/WTA DC Open, with the veteran American...
fbtw
Hamilton takes matters into his own hands to 'gee up' Ferrari

14 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton revealed he had prepared his own reports to present to Ferrari's senior management during a series...
fbtw
