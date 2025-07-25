Beermen back on PBA throne

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) puts up a shot over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during the championship-clinching Game 6 Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Redemption complete.

Last conference, the San Miguel Beermen failed to make it to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs. It was the first time this happened in 10 years.

Fast forward to six months after, and the Beermen are on top of the PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel blasted the TNT Tropang 5G, 107-96, in Game 6 of the All-Filipino Conference Finals Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After failing to secure the title in Game 5, the Beermen made sure that the series would no longer go to a winner-take-all Game 7 as they clinched the championship 4-2 on Friday.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez had 24 points apiece for the Beermen. It is the former's best offensive output in the Finals, while the latter had 12 rebounds and three assists as he shot 11-of-12 from the field.

San Miguel led by just four, 54-50, early on in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

But a massive 15-6 run capped by a layup by Fajardo pushed the Beermen ahead, 69-56.

With the eventual champions grasping the momentum for themselves, their lead ballooned to as much as 20 points, 80-60.

TNT was able to inch closer, but San Miguel was just too good and too hot to handle.

The Beermen thus won its record-extending 30th PBA championship and a record-extending 11th Filipino Cup title.

They also stopped the Grand Slam aspirations of TNT, who won this season’s Governors’ Cup and the Commissioner’s Cup.

Still, it was an admirable fight for TNT, who was already missing several pieces in the title run.

The Tropang 5G, in the Philippine Cup, played without Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac. Main guys RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana also sustained injuries during the title run, although they still braved through it.

Big men Kelly Williams and Poy Erram were also bit by the injury bug. The former, though, would suit up the whole finals, while the latter did not play in Game 3 due to ankle injury, and Games 5 and 6 due to a torn meniscus.

Finals Most Valuable Player Jericho Cruz produced 13 points off the bench, while Don Trollano had 12 markers.

Oftana powered TNT with 19 points, while Williams had 17.