MPBL: San Juan, Ilagan collide; Abra tests Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Co-leaders San Juan and Abra Solid North tackle separate opponents on Saturday at the resumption of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The San Juan Knights test the mettle of the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys at 6 p.m., while the Abra Weavers battle Zamboanga SiKat at 8 p.m.

San Juan and Abra tote 18-1 cards, the same as Nueva Ecija in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Knights, the 2019 MPBL champions, are favored over the Cowboys, who are on a four-game roll and carry an 11-8 record.

Powered by Dave Ildefonso, Encho Serrano and 6-foot-10 Geo Chiu, the Weavers are picked over the Zamboanguenos, holders of a 15-5 slate.

Persistent heavy rains and flooding in many areas forced the league to cancel its games from Monday to Thursday.