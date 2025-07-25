^

Sports

MPBL: San Juan, Ilagan collide; Abra tests Zamboanga

Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 5:07pm
MPBL: San Juan, Ilagan collide; Abra tests Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Co-leaders San Juan and Abra Solid North tackle separate opponents on Saturday at the resumption of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The San Juan Knights test the mettle of the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys at 6 p.m., while the Abra Weavers battle Zamboanga SiKat at 8 p.m.

San Juan and Abra tote 18-1 cards, the same as Nueva Ecija in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Knights, the 2019 MPBL champions, are favored over the Cowboys, who are on a four-game roll and carry an 11-8 record.

Powered by Dave Ildefonso, Encho Serrano and 6-foot-10 Geo Chiu, the Weavers are picked over the Zamboanguenos, holders of a 15-5 slate.

Persistent heavy rains and flooding in many areas forced the league to cancel its games from Monday to Thursday.

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
It’ll be a brief stay in Angeles City for coach Tim Cone and the Gilas team as they head back to Manila after a second...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz, Beermen relish return to PBA glory

Cruz, Beermen relish return to PBA glory

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
 The road may have been long, but the prize at the end was surely worth the journey.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G keep head up after falling short of Grand Slam

Tropang 5G keep head up after falling short of Grand Slam

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
As the 1970’s power ballad song goes, two out of three ain’t bad.  
Sports
fbtw
Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

Over 5,000 athletes with Filipino roots to see action in NABA Intercity tourney

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
The NABA Intercity (North American Basketball Inter-City) will hold its annual inter-city tournament on US Labor Day weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen back on PBA throne

Beermen back on PBA throne

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Redemption complete.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Junior PGT Luzon heads to Riviera for crucial leg

Junior PGT Luzon heads to Riviera for crucial leg

7 hours ago
With multiple victories across the first four legs of the Luzon swing of the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Golf Series, standouts...
Sports
fbtw
Norris on pole as McLaren lock out front row at Belgian Grand Prix

Norris on pole as McLaren lock out front row at Belgian Grand Prix

10 hours ago
Lando Norris resisted mounting pressure from his McLaren team-mate and series leader Oscar Piastri on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Bouzkova wins all-Czech final in Prague

Bouzkova wins all-Czech final in Prague

11 hours ago
Marie Bouzkova came from behind to beat Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in an all-Czech final to claim her second Prague Open...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Regalario meet in semis

Biado, Regalario meet in semis

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
 The Philippines has no shortage of pool champions.
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate Golf Tour resumes at Splendido

Collegiate Golf Tour resumes at Splendido

18 hours ago
Joshua Buenaventura looks to ride the momentum of his impressive Round 1 performance as he guns for back-to-back victories...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with