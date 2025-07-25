UPâ€™s Fortea, NUâ€™s Jumamoy banner cast in Filoil 3-point shootout

UP’s Fortea, NU’s Jumamoy banner cast in Filoil 3-point shootout

MANILA, Philippines — There’s more to it than just a titular showdown for reigning champion University of the Philippines and former titlist National University in the PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup.

UP and NU dispute the Filoil title at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan, but slugging it out first at the curtain-raiser are their top gunners Terrence Fortea and Reinhard Jumamoy for the Hanes 3-Point Shootout crown at 4:30 p.m.

Fortea (UP) and Jumamoy (NU) spearhead the eight-man cast in the shootout serving as an added highlight for the finale of the country’s staple tourney ahead of the UAAP Season 88 and NCAA Season 101.

Mason Amos of La Salle, Adamson’s Matty Erolon, Kyle Paranada of Univiersity of Santo Tomas, John Abate of the University of the East, Ernest Daja of St. Benilde and Nico Quinal of Emilio Aguinaldo College complete the participants.

Though Fortea and Jumamoy loom as the favorites as the top shooters of their finalist squads, eyes are also on Daja and Erolon as the tournament’s most accurate snipers.

Daja made 16 of his 24 attempts from downtown for a whopping 66% clip, while Erolon isn’t far behind with a 52% accuracy.

The winner takes home a P10,000 cash prize and a gift pack from Hanes while rolling the red carpet for an explosive UP-NU finale. UP beat La Salle, 83-78, while NU bested UST, 94-86, to arrange a title clash.

Gunning for a three-peat, the Maroons march into the showdown with momentum on their side after ruling the Marty Cup 2025 Battle of Champions in Tacloban, Leyte the other day with a 5-0 tournament sweep.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs were coming off a fruitful training camp in China as Filoil moved the finale to a later date due to the prior commitments of the two squads after the semifinals earlier this month.

NU won the Filoil title in 2022 before UP established a dynasty with back-to-back titles, both of which came against La Salle as an extension of their UAAP rivalry.