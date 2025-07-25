Wong, Trinidad to carry Philippine flag in World Games opener

MANILA, Philippines — Wushu’s Agatha Wong and wakeboarding’s Raphael Trinidad will have the honor as the Philippines’ flag-bearers in the World Games slated August 7-17 in Chengdu, China.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino made the official announcement during their executive board meeting in Tagaytay City Friday.

Wong will be one of the three from wushu who will represent the country in Chengdu, while Trinidad punched his own ticket after striking gold in an Asia and Oceania event the country hosted in Angeles, Pampanga last January.

The country will field in 42 athletes, including 12 from dragon boat, which has yet to submit its official roster.

The team will also have two world champions in Rubilen Amit of billiards and Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu and an Asian titlist in Hergie Bacyadan of kickboxing in that delegation.

Bacyadan, interestingly, is also a Paris Olympian boxer.

Other disciplines the country is plunging into action in the event, which is practically a competition for non-Olympic sports, are duathlon, floorball, Muaythai, powerlifting, and sambo.