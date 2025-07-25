PHINMA International juniors tennis: Madis, Aludo barges into doubles semis

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Tennis Academy players Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo defeated Japanese Kimika Fukui and Korean Mi Na Lee, 6-4, 6-2, on Friday to reach the girls' doubles semifinals in the second leg of the J60 PHINMA International Junior Tennis Championships at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The first leg champions will battle third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Haritha Shree Venkatesh, who conquered Australian Ashlee Lessue and Filipino Erynne Francesca Ong, 6-1, 6-3, in the other quarterfinal match.

Also moving to the next round were top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Chinese Taipei, who won over Chinese Yuhan Chen and Filipino Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz, 6-3, 7-5.

Choo and Tsai will be up against fourth seeds Taylah Lessue of Australia and Elizaveta Nalesnik of Russia, who beat Koreans Rae Youn Kim and Seo-Youn Kim, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Korean Min Hyuk Cho outplayed Indian Anurag Shourya Kallambella, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the boys' singles quarterfinals.

Cho, the first leg champion, will face Indian Daksh Kukreti, who beat Filipino wild card James Vynald Ryle Aquino, 6-3, 6-1.

Second seed and first leg runner-up Tae Woo Kim of Korea advanced after pulling off a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory over Filipino John Kendrick Bona.

Kim will face No. 6 Singaporean Luke Jie Xi Ho, who survived Taiwanese Ting-Ho Yang, 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (7).

No. 4 Australian Lachian King downed Filipino Kenzo Marcus Brodeth, 6-3, 6-4, to advance against No. 8 Indian Ojas Mehlawat, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Filipino wild card Lucas Sebastian Go.

Indian Hruthik Katakam, who eliminated No. 1 Korean Se Hyuk Cho in the first round, prevailed over Hong Kong's Man Lok Yang, 6-1, 6-2, to forge a quarterfinal duel with compatriot Yashwin Dahiya, who ousted No. 5 Taiwanese Kuan-Ting Chen, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.