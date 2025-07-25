^

PLDT, Nxled clash to boost PVL quarters hopes

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 12:13pm
PLDT, Nxled clash to boost PVL quarters hopes

Games Saturday

(USJ-R Coliseum, Cebu City)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs PLDT

6:30 p.m.- Galeries Tower vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT and giant slayer Nxled aim to close in on a quarterfinal berth as they collide Satuday as the Premier Volleyball League on Tour visits Cebu City at the USJ-R Coliseum.

Tied atop Pool A with pristine 3-0 records, the High Speed Hitters and the Chameleons clash at 4 p.m. with the winner inching closer to snaring a spot straight to the quarters.

If not, both clubs have one more chance to do so with PLDT tackling Galeries Tower and Nxled battling Farm Fresh both scheduled today at the same venue from the queen city of the south.

Interestingly, the Foxies, carrying a 2-1 card, are still in the hunt for that automatic spot to the quarters especially if they sweep their last two games in the pool play including this one versus the Highrisers (0-3) at 6:30 p.m. also today.

While the first four quarters seats will go to the top two squads in the two brackets, the last four will be fought for by the rest with the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 Pool A teams facing off with the Nos. 6, 5, 4 and 3 from Pool B using the same knockout format.

So practically, everybody still has a chance to advance.

But barging straight to the quarters will lighten up the load.

And that would be in the minds of PLDT and Nxled when they clash.

So far, only Cignal has advanced to that round after topping Pool B with a 4-1 slate.

