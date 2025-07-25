^

Sports

Perez promises to go all-out as Beermen aim for jugular anew

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 11:43am
San Miguel's CJ Perez (77) puts up a layup against the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during Game 5 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect a more aggressive CJ Perez for the San Miguel Beermen in a potential close-out Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals tonight.

Perez, who is one of the best offensive players in the league, has been struggling in this championship series against TNT.

In five games thus far, the combo guard is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. However, he is shooting just 33.3% from the field.

In the Beermen’s 86-78 loss, Perez finished with just five points on 1-of-9 shooting. However, he had a team-high +- of +11.

After the game, Perez said that he aims to be more aggressive both on offense and defense even at the start of Game 6.

“Of course. [Being aggressive] ang maitutulong ko sa team. If hindi ako magiging aggressive sa defense at offense, parang hindi ako yun e,” he told reporters.

“Possession by possession. Dapat yan ang i-take namin tapos yung defense, yun ang nawala sa amin,” he added.

The Beermen trailed by double digits through the first three quarters of Game 5. 

In the fourth quarter, they sliced the deficit to four, 55-59.

But Perez’s turnover, as well as two missed free throws from the guard, took the momentum away from the Beermen as they saw themselves trailing by 17, 72-55, roughly three minutes later.

While San Miguel was able to cut the lead to single digit, it was just too little too late. 

Still, Perez stressed that they are not being held down by pressure.

“Hindi naman inaano yung pressure. They’re a good team. Champion team yan. Hindi naman nila basta-basta ibibigay yan. Kailangan namin paghirapan,” Perez said.

“Sobrang nakakapanghinayang, pero may Friday pa naman. Yun ang magandang nangyari, kasi may isang game na pwede pa kami makabawi.”

San Miguel will try to get back on top of the All-Filipino conference in Game 6 on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT TROPANG 5G
