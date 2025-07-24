^

After PSC approval of allowance hike, athletes, coaches get packed meals amid flooding

July 24, 2025 | 6:17pm
MANILA, Philippines — As promised by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, all national athletes and coaches will start receiving a P5,000 increase in their monthly salaries beginning next month.

The PSC board has approved the across-the-board increase in the salaries of the athletes and coaches as announced by Gregorio last July 8.

Gregorio, who was appointed by President Marcos as the 13th PSC chairman, made the announcement barely a week into office when he met the athletes, coaches and representatives of the different NSAs (national sports associations) at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Gregorio said it’s about time the athletes and coaches get an increase in their allowances.

“Why? Because we realized that so many athletes still get P10,000 per month,” said Gregorio. “Mas mababa pa ‘yun sa (lower than) minimum wage.”

Meanwhile, the PSC brought joy to the athletes and coaches based at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Wednesday by distributing packed meals during the inclement weather.

“We distributed food for the athletes who can’t leave the complex due to flooding,” said Gregorio.

Gregorio was joined by PSC commissioner Edward Hayco in checking on the athletes, ensuring that they are safe and that their adequate needs are met.

Among the athletes that they visited are those from baseball, softball, wushu, wrestling and hockey.

During the visit, the top PSC officials found time to listen to the athletes’ “kwentong buhay” and their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Gregorio said the “kumustahan” with the athletes only strengthened the PSC’s commitment to plot academic sponsorships for national athletes through the Philippine Sports Institute.

“As long as they share their stories, the PSC is here to listen,” said Gregorio.

“Then we will find ways to help make their dreams come true. Here’s to not just celebrating wins but creating winning moments for our athletes,” he addes.

Atty. Guillermo Iroy, the OIC executive director of the government sports agency, issued an advisory to all the NSAs, stating that the increase will be in effect next month.

At the same time, Iroy said national team members are no longer required to sign and submit a daily time record together with a comprehensive activity report.

“In place of these documents, the NSAs are now required to submit the newly adopted monthly training attendance certification,” Iroy said.

“This certification must be duly signed by the NSA president or secretary-general and notarized, and shall serve as the official basis for qualified members of the national training pool to receive their allowance for the particular month,” he added.

The move “aims to enhance efficiency, streamline administrative requirements, while maintaining accountability in the disbursement of government support.”

The athletes welcome the development.

“It’s a blessing considering the rising cost of living,” Henry Lopez, a member of the Philippine Para chess team.

