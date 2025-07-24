Beermen eye to bounce back with closeout in Game 6

MANILA, Philippines -- After failing to close out the PBA Philippine Cup Finals in Game 5, the San Miguel Beermen are aiming to put their “best foot forward," guard Chris Ross said.

San Miguel absorbed an 86-78 loss against the Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G in Game 5 Wednesday evening.

Still, the Beermen are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

After the game, Ross said that they will try to bounce back and finally bag the championship in Game 6.

“It’s a series and they’re a championship team and we knew they were gonna fight back and they played a good game and we didn’t,” the guard, who finished with six points and six rebounds to go with two assists, said.

“We’ll put our best foot forward. We’ll make some adjustments and then we’ll come out ready to play. Hopefully, we end it on Friday. If not, we play again on Sunday. We got another chance on Friday and hopefully we play better,” he added.

The 78 points of San Miguel is their lowest scoring performance in the finals thus far.

The team also shot a series-worst 32.1% from the field, which paled in comparison to TNT’s 43.8%.

For now, the team will be focusing on bouncing back, which, Ross said, “they have been doing.”

“We’ve been doing it all series. Moreso, us, they were doing what they did, we just didn’t do what we do. So, we gotta get back to what we’re doing,” he stressed.

“I’m very confident in our team. After a loss, we find ways to bounce back and Friday will be no different,” he added.

Game 6 will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.