Aludo books quarters berth in J60 PHINMA juniors tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Tennis Academy player Stefi Marithe Aludo marched to the girls' singles quarterfinals after beating Australian Ashlee Lessue, 6-3, 6-1, in the second leg of the J60 PHINMA International Junior Tennis Championships at the Manila Polo Club shell court in Makati City.

The sixth-seeded Aludo, runner-up in the first leg, will face the winner between No. 3 Taiwanese Yu-Ning Tsai and Hong Kong's Lara Rauti.

Meanwhile, Japanese Kimika Fukui ousted No. 5 Indian Haritha Shree Venkatesh, 6-2, 6-1, to reach the Final 8 along with No. 7 Russian Elizaveta Nalesnik and No. 8 Taiwanese Yen-Ni Chiang.

Nalesnik clobbered Hong Kong's Hiu Lam Ella Wong, 6-1, 6-2, while Chiang defeated Korean Rae Youn Kim, 7-5, 6-0.

In the doubles category, first leg champions Aludo and Tennielle Madis beat Taiwanese pair Yu-Wen Chen and Chiang, 6-2, 6-1, to forge a quarterfinal showndown with Fukui and Korean Mi Na Lee, a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Thai Nathleeya Chalinski and Singaporean Emma Lam Singh.

In other matches, top seeds Yesung Choo of Korea and Yu-Ning Tsai of Taiwan demolished local Mikaela Rose Ngu and Indian Dakshanasree SR, 6-0, 6-0; while third seeds Seojin Park of Korea and Venkatesh trounced locals Louraine Jallorina an Arriana Reign Maglana, 6-3, 6-0.

Choo, the first leg singles champion, and Tsai will be up against local Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz and Chinese Yuhan Chen, who prevailed over local Sabine Dasha See and Hong Kong's Hiu Lam Ella Wong, 6-0, 6-0.

Park and Venkatesh will battle local Erynne Francesca Ong and Australian Ashlee Lessue, who rallied past Hong Kong's Han Frida Siu and Lara Rauti, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.

Fourth seeds Nelesnik and Australian Taylah Lessue whipped local Ave Maria Policarpio and Swedish Christina Hansman, 6-0, 6-1, to advance against Koreans Rae Youn Kim and Seo-Youn Kim, who conquered locals Jayden Reece Ballado and Dania Bulanadi, 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.