Eala joins elite National Bank Open cast

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is in line to face familiar opponents in the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada starting this weekend as part of her build-up for another Grand Slam shot in the US Open next month.

Eala, who’s coming off a fruitful vacation in the Philippines and slid down in the WTA rankings from a career-best of No. 56 due to inactivity, trooped to the North America right away to vie in her fourth WTA-1000 level tourney this year with hopes of replicating or even surpassing her feats.

The National Bank Open, slated July 26 to August 7, will release the official draw Friday, and the No. 69 Eala could be in a collision course against elite foes she had already faced in the Miami Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open, Eastbourne Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Bannering the field is World No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 3 and newly-minted Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland as well as No. 4 Jessica Pegula from the US.

Eala partnered with Gauff in the Italian Open last summer while Pegula was her tormentor in the Miami Open, where she became the first-ever semifinalist.

Swiatek, for her part, was part of Eala’s killing spree that included three former Grand Slam and Top-25 players in the Miami Open before exacting revenge in the Madrid Open.

Also in the fray is Australian Maya Joint (World No. 38), who beat Eala in her first WTA finals appearance in the Eastbourne Open in England as well as Eala’s Wimbledon tormentor and former champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Other top-ranked players Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste, all of whom Eala beat in different Opens, are also in the stacked list of the Canadian tourney serving as their warm-up for the US Open on August 24 to September 7 in New York.

Filipina-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, likewise, is joining the tourney as one of the home crowd favorites.

After Montreal, Eala will play in two more tournaments across the US leading up to New York for her third Grand Slam main draw stint in a row with hopes of finally scoring her breakthrough win.