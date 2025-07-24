Maxine Esteban spearheads free foil fencing workshop Aug. 10

MANILA, Philippines — Young fencers now have a unique opportunity to make their sporting dreams come true.

Filipino-Ivorian Olympian Maxine Esteban will spearhead the Rebisco Extreme foil fencing workshop on August 10. This will be open to young boys and girls aged 10 to 12 with skill levels ranging from beginner to intermediate.

The three-day event, which will feature full-day sessions at Republic Fencing Club, Suncrest Building in Libis, Quezon City, will not only be free but will also provide a rare opportunity for the participants.

Esteban and Rebisco Extreme, which is looking to expand its support of young athletes, will pick the four fencers with the best potential from the camp and provide them with a one-year full fencing scholarship.

“We hope that this will not only encourage more kids to pick up the sport but also open opportunities for promising fencers to fulfill their potential starting with the varsity level,” Esteban said. “I’m thankful for Rebisco Extreme’s support and for their dedication to this project.”

“Every champion starts with a single step — and now, together with Rebisco Extreme, we're bringing you a free fencing camp,” she added.

“Let’s train, laugh, and grow together — no experience needed, just your energy.”

Interested participants can go to Esteban’s Facebook page and scan the QR code in her post announcing the camp.