Tropang 5G vow to 'fight as hard as we can' to prolong PBA Finals

TNT head coach Chot Reyes (middle) barks orders at the Tropang 5G during Game 5 of their PBA Philippine Cup matchup.

MANILA, Philippines -- Resiliency has been a common theme for the TNT Tropang 5G in this PBA Philippine Cup finals.

And on Wednesday’s Game 5, TNT showcased unrelenting fight to keep its season and Grand Slam aspirations alive.

Trailing 1-3 in the race-to-four finals series against the San Miguel Beermen, and with the team already missing several key guys, the Tropang 5G showed “unwillingness to give up” with an 86-78 win.

Against the high-octane offense of San Miguel, the Tropang 5G clamped down on defense and did just enough to keep the Beermen at bay.

After the crucial win, TNT head coach Chot Reyes stressed that the team’s never-back-down mentality was on full display in the game.

“I saw a lot of fight and just an unwillingness to give up. Our discussion, our pre-game talk was all about, you know, this has been a very, very long season and now we're down to our final week and I said let's make this the best week,” he said.

“We'll just fight as hard as we can and we'll see what happens,” he added.

TNT is already missing is past two Finals Most Valuable Players in Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac. On Wednesday, it was announced that big man Poy Erram will be likewise be out for the rest of the finals. Backup guard Simon Enciso is also out.

Still, Reyes bared that even during their preparations, the whole team showed fight.

“Luckily, I could see in our practice and in the body language [Wednesday] and in the eyes of our players that they were just not willing to give up. And we've said that all year, like as long as we show up, we don't give up, we give ourselves a chance,” the coach said.

The team will be playing its 75th game of the season on Friday, which will tie Alaska Milk’s record of most games in one season.

“It's been a very, very long season. The players are just playing on sheer grit and heart at this point,” Reyes underscored.

“Whatever it takes, without Poy and without Simon, as long as we have five guys who can walk, we're going to keep fighting,” he added.

In Game 5, six players finished in double digits led by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who had 18 points and five rebounds, to go with five blocks, three steals and an assist. Kelly Williams chipped in 14 markers, while Calvin Oftana and Jordan Heading had 13 each.

RR Pogoy and Almond Vosotros provided support with 11 points apiece for TNT, which held San Miguel to a series-low 78 points, as well as a series-low 32.1% field goal shooting.

Still, despite the Game 5 win, it will be an uphill battle for TNT. In history, only four teams were able to come back from a 1-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series, and only two of those were in the finals, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Game 6 is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.