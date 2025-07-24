^

“Opinyon niya yun": Jericho Cruz responds to TNT's Lastimosa’s comments in Game 4

Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 11:53am
â€œOpinyon niya yun": Jericho Cruz responds to TNT's Lastimosaâ€™s comments in Game 4
San Miguel's Jericho Cruz (39) puts up a floater over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup Wednesday evening.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — "It's his opinion."

San Miguel swingman Jericho Cruz reiterated that he did not mean anything with his celebrations in Game 4, following TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa's comments against him.

Following the Beermen's 105-91 win on Sunday, Lastimosa ranted to members of the media about the antics of Cruz in the win, calling him a "little boy" after supposedly showboating late in the game.

In Game 5, Lastimosa heard jeers from the San Miguel crowd as he was shown on the cameras.

Cruz, after the 86-78 Game 5 loss, stressed that he had no ill intent on his celebrations.

“Yun na ang opinyon niya e. Pero ako wala naman ako ginawang masama sa kanya. Kung yun ang opinyon niya na may problema ako sa labas, opinyon niya yun. E alam ko naman wala akong problema,” Cruz reacted.

“Wala na. Sabi nga niya wala muna kaibi-kaibigan ngayon. So okay, wala naman problema sa akin yun. But at the end of the day, it’s just basketball,” he added.

The two spent time together during their time with the NLEX Road Warriors.

For his part, Cruz defended his actions by citing how he was just doing his job and he meant no disrespect to the TNT players off-the-court. He claims that he even messaged Poy Erram and his wife to ask about the center’s injury.

“I’m praying for Poy kasi alam naman niya pagdating sa court, talagang walang kaibigan. Kahit sa labas sobrang close kami, pagdating sa court wala na,” Cruz explained. -- Ravi Tan, intern

