^

Sports

Tropang 5G stay alive with Game 5 win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 10:14pm
Tropang 5G stay alive with Game 5 win
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (45) shoots over the San Miguel Beermen during Game 5 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup Wednesday at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Still alive and kicking.

The TNT Tropang 5G remained alive in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals after turning the San Miguel Beermen back, 86-78, in Game 5 Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser carried the load for the Tropang 5G with 18 points and five rebounds, to go with five blocks, three steals and an assist. Kelly Williams chipped in 14 markers, while Calvin Oftana and Jordan Heading had 13 apiece. 

Leading by as much as 15 points, 51-36, in the third quarter, TNT saw its lead melt to just four, 59-55, early on in the fourth frame. 

But unlike in the previous games, the Tropang 5G did enough to keep the Beermen at bay. 

They unleashed a 13-0 run capped by an Almond Vosotros layup to grab a 72-55 lead with 8:14 remaining. 

Their lead grew to 18, 77-59, with 6:57 remaining after a 3-pointer by Heading. 

San Miguel, though, kept itself afloat as they sliced the deficit to eight, 76-84, with 1:24 remaining after a 3-pointer by Jericho Cruz. 

But a pair of free throws by Williams, as well as misses by the Beermen down the stretch, iced the game in favor of TNT. 

The Tropang 5G allowed San Miguel to score its lowest output in the finals. Before this game, the Beermen's lowest score in the championship round was Game 1's 96. 

The Grand Slam aspiration of TNT, thus, is still within reach. However, it will still be an uphill battle as they trail 2-3 in the race-to-4 series.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, only four teams were able to overcome a 3-1 series deficit and win a best-of-seven championship. 

These are the 1991 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel squad, the 2006 Purefoods team, the 2011 Talk 'N Text squad and the 2016 San Miguel Beermen. 

RR Pogoy and Almond Vosotros provided 11 each for TNT. 

Jericho Cruz powered San Miguel with 20 points and four rebounds for the Beermen. Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo had 15 and 13, respectively. 

TNT will try to tie the series up in Game 6 on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT TROPANG 5G
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Petro Gazz bids goodbye to coach Tsuzurabara

Petro Gazz bids goodbye to coach Tsuzurabara

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Sayonara Koji Tsuzurabara. This was how the Petro Gazz Angels bid goodbye to their Japanese coach, who has recently left the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala Canada-bound for US Open prep

Eala Canada-bound for US Open prep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Vacation’s over for Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
Tickets now available for FIVB worlds opening night featuring K-Pop group

Tickets now available for FIVB worlds opening night featuring K-Pop group

7 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas showcasing its skills and passion and K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR excitingly entertaining Filipino fans all in...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner reappoints coach he sacked in doping scandal

Sinner reappoints coach he sacked in doping scandal

6 hours ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is teaming up once again with Umberto Ferrara, the fitness coach he sacked in the summer of 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Eala world No. 69 ahead of US Open

Eala world No. 69 ahead of US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala slipped in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings due to inactivity ahead...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo tilt slated this weekend

SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo tilt slated this weekend

11 hours ago
It’s going to be another weekend to remember as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages its much-awaited 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol to field different roster for 33rd SEA Games

Sibol to field different roster for 33rd SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, is featuring a different roster of esports athletes for the upcoming season 33rd...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Fresh off his 12th Best Player of the Conference award, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo is focusing on the much-bigger...
Sports
fbtw
Venus wins in return, Osaka to face Raducanu at DC Open

Venus wins in return, Osaka to face Raducanu at DC Open

12 hours ago
Venus Williams made a triumphant return to singles tennis on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) after a 16-month hiatus, defeating...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with