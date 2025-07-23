Tropang 5G stay alive with Game 5 win

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (45) shoots over the San Miguel Beermen during Game 5 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still alive and kicking.

The TNT Tropang 5G remained alive in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals after turning the San Miguel Beermen back, 86-78, in Game 5 Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser carried the load for the Tropang 5G with 18 points and five rebounds, to go with five blocks, three steals and an assist. Kelly Williams chipped in 14 markers, while Calvin Oftana and Jordan Heading had 13 apiece.

Leading by as much as 15 points, 51-36, in the third quarter, TNT saw its lead melt to just four, 59-55, early on in the fourth frame.

But unlike in the previous games, the Tropang 5G did enough to keep the Beermen at bay.

They unleashed a 13-0 run capped by an Almond Vosotros layup to grab a 72-55 lead with 8:14 remaining.

Their lead grew to 18, 77-59, with 6:57 remaining after a 3-pointer by Heading.

San Miguel, though, kept itself afloat as they sliced the deficit to eight, 76-84, with 1:24 remaining after a 3-pointer by Jericho Cruz.

But a pair of free throws by Williams, as well as misses by the Beermen down the stretch, iced the game in favor of TNT.

The Tropang 5G allowed San Miguel to score its lowest output in the finals. Before this game, the Beermen's lowest score in the championship round was Game 1's 96.

The Grand Slam aspiration of TNT, thus, is still within reach. However, it will still be an uphill battle as they trail 2-3 in the race-to-4 series.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, only four teams were able to overcome a 3-1 series deficit and win a best-of-seven championship.

These are the 1991 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel squad, the 2006 Purefoods team, the 2011 Talk 'N Text squad and the 2016 San Miguel Beermen.

RR Pogoy and Almond Vosotros provided 11 each for TNT.

Jericho Cruz powered San Miguel with 20 points and four rebounds for the Beermen. Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo had 15 and 13, respectively.

TNT will try to tie the series up in Game 6 on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.