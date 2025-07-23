^

Tickets now available for FIVB worlds opening night featuring K-Pop group

Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 3:56pm
BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak will be performing their most popular acts as global celebrity ambassadors of the FIVB Men’s World Championship, which will be played at both the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum from September 12-28.
MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas showcasing its skills and passion and K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR excitingly entertaining Filipino fans all in one night on September 12 will kick off action in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“It will be one night to remember in the history of world volleyball and the Philippines will be right in the middle of everything,” said Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

Fifty days ahead of the Philippines’ first-time hosting of the 32-nation FIVB MWCH, Suzara said all systems are rolling with tickets to the opening ceremony night now about to sell briskly online through the world championships official website https://www.philippineswch2025.com/.

“Never in the history of the world championships, men or women, will there be an opening ceremony that will be a concert in atmosphere and featuring BOYNEXTDOOR,” Suzara said.

The Philippines opens its campaign against Tunisia starting at 5 p.m. after which the festive and grand opening follow suit with an expected jam-packed SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for opening night are pegged at P14,000 for Patron (Center) and P12,500 for Patron (Back), P12,500 for Lower Box Center, P8,500 for Lower Back Sides, P7,500 for Lower Back Back, P5,500 for Upper Box Center, P4,500 for Upper Back Sides, P2,500 for Upper Box Back and P1,500 for General Admission.

“We have carefully reviewed and decided on the selection of BoyNextDoor as a truly pivotal move in elevating the global profile of volleyball and igniting excitement for the event,” Suzara said.

“With the championship proudly hosted in the Philippines, this partnership presents an incredible opportunity to engage fans across the world, with the BoyNextDoor’s unique appeal and dynamic global influence to attract a wider and more diverse audience profile,” he added.

The PNVF and LOC — co-chaired by Presidential son William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Tourism Secretary Christina Fraqsco — believe BOYNEXTDOOR’s involvement and active participation will “encourage increased participation and viewership, both locally and internationally.”

“By unifying the worlds of sports and entertainment, and making these work together as one, we aim to spark greater interest in volleyball, promote cultural exchange, and boost local economy through tourism and international engagement,” Suzara said.

