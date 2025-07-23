^

Severino draws with Antonio for runner-up finish in Chinese Taipei chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 2:02pm
Sander Severino in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur ASEAN Para Games
PSC-POC Media Group

MANILA, Philippines — FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with countryman Grandmaster Joey Antonio in the ninth and final round to finish a strong second in the Chinese Taipei Chess Association International Open Tuesday.

Severino, a multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold winner, finished undefeated with seven points on five wins and four draws, or just half a game behind eventual champion GM Saytantan Das of India.

The Silay City, Negros Occidental native had a chance to tie first and beat Das for the crown due to a higher tiebreak score.

But he couldn’t get the victory and settled for the truce instead for the runner-up finish.

Antonio, Jasper Rom and Darry Bernardo, finished in a five-player logjam at No. 3 with 6.5 points apiece and ended up fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, after tiebreaks were applied.

Hungarian GM Gergely Aczel was third while Spain’s Aitor Garcia-Ruiz Fuentes was eighth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Australian WGM Zhang Jilin, another Filipino FM Roel Abelgas and Japanese International Master Ryosuke Nanjo.

CHESS

SANDER SEVERINO
Eala world No. 69 ahead of US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala slipped in the Women's Tennis Association rankings due to inactivity ahead...
Sports
World open water races in Singapore back on after water quality delays

7 days ago
Open water races at the world swimming championships in Singapore will take place Wednesday after being postponed twice due...
Sports
Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact

By Michelle Lojo | 19 hours ago
A Philippine mythical creature is set to make its debut in the action-adventure game Genshin Impact.
Sports
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
Sports
Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

1 day ago
Seven-time Grand Slam single champion Venus Williams returned to competitive tennis after a 16-month hiatus on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Fresh off his 12th Best Player of the Conference award, San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo is focusing on the much-bigger...
Sports
US Olympic policy change bans transgender women in women's events

4 hours ago
American transgender women will no longer be able to compete in women's events at the Olympics and Paralympics after a...
Sports
Glory on wet, cold night?

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Back in the summit or back in the series?
Sports
Pacquiao better, stronger, faster next time

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
While others may try to hold him back, Manny Pacquiao has declared that he will fight another day.
Sports
