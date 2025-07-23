Severino draws with Antonio for runner-up finish in Chinese Taipei chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with countryman Grandmaster Joey Antonio in the ninth and final round to finish a strong second in the Chinese Taipei Chess Association International Open Tuesday.

Severino, a multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold winner, finished undefeated with seven points on five wins and four draws, or just half a game behind eventual champion GM Saytantan Das of India.

The Silay City, Negros Occidental native had a chance to tie first and beat Das for the crown due to a higher tiebreak score.

But he couldn’t get the victory and settled for the truce instead for the runner-up finish.

Antonio, Jasper Rom and Darry Bernardo, finished in a five-player logjam at No. 3 with 6.5 points apiece and ended up fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, after tiebreaks were applied.

Hungarian GM Gergely Aczel was third while Spain’s Aitor Garcia-Ruiz Fuentes was eighth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Australian WGM Zhang Jilin, another Filipino FM Roel Abelgas and Japanese International Master Ryosuke Nanjo.